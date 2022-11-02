Letters to the Editor 11/03/2022 

RE: Culver Pulls Students from Camp Over Nonbinary Counselor. News, 10/27

The frustration I feel reading about [Supt. Stephanie] Garber's decision to pull the students from camp is rooted in disappointment and sadness. "That individual support plan cannot create a discriminatory environment," should be the underlined takeaway. I don't understand why we're punishing a counselor for existing as themselves instead of talking to the students about any underlying misunderstanding. Do we side with any other type of bigotry? We shouldn't. The discomfort should have been addressed directly and allowed the boys to ask questions about their counselor; safety shouldn't be a concern, since the nb counselor undoubtedly went through a background check when they were hired. So it is up to the school district to stand with nondiscrimination in a time when nb and trans folk are at risk of harassment.

—Cian Nester

Recreation Leader Instagram

Since Bend saw a significant snowfall on Tuesday, we thought we’d share this photo to get Central Oregon stoked for winter sports! Thanks to @recreatoinleader and @discover_your_forest for tagging us in this post about Forest Service snow ranger information. Time to bundle up and get those warm sweaters out! Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congressional District 5

This November, I will be voting for a candidate who has valuable on-the-ground experience and a deep understanding of some of the biggest challenges faced by Oregonians – Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Jamie's extensive experience in water resources management, which includes sitting on Oregon's Watershed Enhancement Board, means Jamie will be prepared on day one to develop policy to address Oregon's water supply woes and the ongoing drought.

Jamie's expertise in city and regional planning combined with her work in disaster preparedness and recovery will ensure she is prepared to address another byproduct of the climate crisis — wildfires. In 2021, while serving as interim city manager, Jamie helped secure millions of dollars in federal funding to construct affordable housing and to improve infrastructure in Talent, Ore., which lost a third of its homes and businesses to the devastating Almeda wildfire.

Jamie's experiences in Talent and elsewhere have also prepared her to tackle Oregon's affordable housing crisis. For example, when she was a city councilor, Jamie worked on a workforce housing project focused on teachers. Jamie is currently working on an affordable home ownership pilot project in Oregon that will enable families to get out of generational poverty.

Finally, Jamie's work in education (she currently serves as an elected member of the Jefferson County Education Services Board) will likely benefit Oregon's educators, parents, and students.

To learn more about Jamie's priorities please visit her website: jamiefororegon.com. Please join me and vote for Jamie for Oregon Congressional District 5.

—Adrian Jones

Vote Bill Kuhn for Deschutes County Treasurer

The Deschutes County Treasurer is a position that requires the ability to balance astute financial management with community priorities. Bill Kuhn has consistently demonstrated that unique blend over his career in his role with Bank of the Cascades and First Interstate Bank, as well as his numerous volunteer roles such as serving on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board.

In serving as the Assistant City Manager/Chief Operating Officer for the City of Bend for 10 years, I've experienced Bill's community commitment as he was a trusted advisor and local bank partner to the city. City management valued the community partnership role and financial stewardship that he and his team provided. Bill provided consistent, strategic support even on short notice. Further, I've witnessed his creativity in helping me resolve a small-business financial challenge. Bill's business-sense and financial experience were the keys to solving the problem in an efficient and ethical manner.

Bill has the experience to work through business challenges of all sizes yet still takes time to nurture relationships with sound financial guidance. This will be a key to his success as our next Deschutes County Treasurer. Please join me in voting for Bill Kuhn in November.

—Jon Skidmore

Inflation and Corporate Greed

High inflation is stated as a flaw of current administration policies. A closer inspection of factors influencing inflation presents an alternative culprit – massive corporate profits. The cost of goods consists of labor and non-labor costs plus markup (profit). Corporations with market power (few competitors) can raise prices above fair market value. Justification – increase in worker wages. Data show that from 1979 to 2019, profits contributed 11% to costs and labor 60%, whereas from 2020 to 2022, profits made up 54% of costs and labor only 8%. In absolute dollars, corporate profits in 2021 were $2.62 trillion, a record high. Of 100 companies analyzed by The Guardian in Q2 of 2022, profits grew an average of 49% from two years prior while worker wages rose only 1.6%.

Many CEOs state, in earnings calls, that it is clever strategy to raise prices beyond input costs as inflation is always good for business. The Economic Policy Institute concludes corporate profits, not worker's wages, have contributed disproportionately to inflation.

A remedy is the Senate's proposed Price Gouging Prevention Act of 2022. It prohibits price gouging by enforcing a federal ban against unconscionable excessive price increases. Small businesses could earn a good faith profit, but dominant companies that exploit consumers would be held accountable.

Rather than blaming inflation exclusively on "bad" policies, examination of corporate profiteering is pivotal. Ask those running for office to explain their views on inflation and its causes. If immense corporate profits are not mentioned, one might reconsider one's voting preferences.

—Ronald Patterson

Letter of the Week:

Ronald: There's been some interesting reporting on this coming out in recent weeks. Thanks for bringing it to our readers' attentions! Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan