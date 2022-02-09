Letters to the Editor 2/10/22 

Editor’s note:

Love it or hate it—Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, and our Love Issue aims to give those in the first category a little inspiration along the way. Check out our new column, “Understanding Intimacy,” featuring local sex and relationship coach, Dr. Jane Guyn. While it makes its debut this week, look for Guyn’s column to run in the Source monthly from here on out. Also in the Love Issue is our resident 20-something’s take on the dating apps and what they offer for singles in Central Oregon. Contributor Ellen Waterston—who pens a monthly column on ageism and ageing—is back with her take on the history of Valentine’s Day and the oddities of men on dating apps—and also, don’t miss our roundup of all the Valentine’s Day events in one place, all located in this week’s Feature section.

For those with less interest in V-Day, Donna Britt details the offerings from a new local wine bar, and Jared Rasic gives his take on the new movie from a throwback franchise, “Jackass.” With all that, plus plenty of news on bulging volcanoes and the lifting of mask mandates, we’re pretty sure everyone’s going to find something to love in this week’s edition! Thanks for reading.

@recreationleader

As this spring-like weather continues to hang around Central Oregon, this week would be perfect to schedule a hike! @recreationleader tagged us in this post of a few climbers that look ready to take on Smith Rock.

Guest Opinion: Want Your Water Protected? Vote



Thank you for the focus on water (Jan 27). Regarding Action #7- “Advocate/Participate: Vote,” with the May Primary Election three months away, and much of Central Oregon redistricted into Congressional District 5, now is a good time to learn about the voting record of Kurt Schrader.

Clean, safe water is a basic right, and people expect governmental leaders to keep citizens safe. Representative Schrader, however, has consistently voted for legislation that would benefit the industries that add toxins to our environment, even with the risk of his own constituents suffering the health consequences of polluted water. Schrader’s voting record on keeping pollution out of water is stunningly bad. Uncoincidentally, there is a correlation across Schrader’s voting record, his campaign contributions from oil, gas, and chemical industries, and their policy agendas.

Schrader voted to:

- Reduce safeguards that protect communities from exposure to PCB, arsenic, and mercury toxins in seafood.

- Increase natural gas drilling and reduce the ability of impacted communities to have a meaningful voice in the environmental impact review process (e.g., Jordon Cove LNG pipeline).

- Undo laws that protect the public from nuclear waste storage which would have impacted Oregonians living downstream of the Columbia River from Hanford.

- Lift the ban on exporting crude oil and increase drilling off our coasts, in the Arctic, and on our public lands.

-Exempt pipelines from environmental review.

- Undermine the Environmental Protection Agency’s scientific review process.

- Weaken EPA protections by imposing unnecessary bureaucracy, disingenuously under the guise of “regulatory reform.”

- Undermine the National Environmental Policy Act and interfere with the public’s right to provide input.

Beyond his fame as “the Congressman that likened Trump’s Impeachment to "a lynching,” Schrader is perhaps best known for being hellbent on weakening or eliminating clean water protections. He voted to weaken or repeal elements of the Clean Water Act at least eight times, and eventually succeeded in repealing the Clean Water Rule.

So, it is no surprise that Schrader has received $298,250 from the oil and gas industry since taking office. His donors include the largest pesticide manufacturers. He has a clear pattern of voting against protections for waters, while aligning with the agendas of his top contributors. Voters should know that the League of Conservation Voters rates Schrader so poorly, he is in the BOTTOM FIVE among House Democrats, nationwide.

Throughout my career, I’ve seen natural resource protections "ebb and flow." Water protections have been under serious attack in recent years as corporations got into pockets of some politicians. We need healthy waters, environmentally ethical representatives and strong leaders to protect our precious resources. We need citizens who want clean water to be ready to vote this May.

— Monica Tomosy, retired, served as a U.S. Forest Service research program leader, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist and U.S. Geological Survey program manager.

Constructing the future

Every day Americans scurry off in winter darkness to work physical construction sites and business-as-usual office settings. But where are folks scurrying off to work on social construction programs to build a better society and renew our nation’s traditional commitment to ethical living?



We are bending our ingenuity to perfect drone use, green materials and smart machinery in construction technology. We gleefully bend our ingenuity to work on hands-free driving, water jetpacks, talking hearing aids and Mars technology.



But where is the programming to develop wise leaders in society and, for example, in social media, rather than the current crop of non-stop exploiters? Where are the shops working hard to train elected officials from turning into oligarchs and monarchists, to help folks read and understand the Constitution, to promote rule of law and responsible citizenship, to promote more seriousness and less silliness in cultural entertainment, to put children, youth and mature adults in touch with history?

— Kimball Shinkoskey

Cranston Approaches Bail Hearing News, 2/3

Cranston and Butler should both go to jail. It seems that she was an accomplice in this situation by video taping and following him during this event and shows absolutely no remorse or shock that her fiance just shot and killed a man in the the audio of the video....like it was some everyday occurrence. And why in the hell is it legal to be in a bar drinking alcohol and have a loaded gun on you? Guns and booze don’t belong together. How does that make any sense? We need to change some laws. My heart goes out to Barry Washington, his family and the BIPOC community. This should have never happened and I hope justice is served to these people for killing another human being.

—Nicole Perullo via bendsource.com

Q&A with Bend’s Favorite Local Redditor News, 2/3

Thank you for this, Jack! I only recently discovered Tailor’s work, but I really appreciate it. I live in Sisters, but I try to pay attention to what’s going on with housing & houselessness elsewhere. I attend too many meetings as it is, so being able to stay in tune with what Bend is up to via Tailor has been so helpful. Much appreciated to you both!

—Mandee Seeley via bendsource.com

Letter of the Week:

Mandee: Wouldn’t it be great if every town in Central Oregon had someone like this? I mean, those government-mandated city meeting notes are great and all, but…. In any case, come on by for your gift card to Palate!

Corrections:



Last week’s story, “Cranston Approaches Bail Hearing,” listed the wrong date for his court hearing. It was set for Monday, not Tuesday. We regret the error.

—Nicole Vulcan