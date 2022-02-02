Letters to the Editor 2/3/22 

Editor's note:

It's the first week of February, and that means Black History Month. In the coming days I'll give you some details about events we are sponsoring to mark the occasion—but for now, our Picks page and our events calendar offer more ways to engage and perhaps learn something new. This week we're also happy to bring you a new and updated Takeout Guide, which gives you info on the places offering takeout, and which places also offer delivery. We spend countless hours calling and confirming the details found inside—so tuck that guide away for a rainy day when you don't want to cook. Alongside that guide is a story from Reporter Jack Harvel about how some restaurants and carts are pushing back against delivery apps they never asked to be part of. An appetizing read! Enjoy your week and as always, thanks for reading.

Can it happen in Oregon, too?

What do the following have in common? Wolves dying in snares and traps, shot at night using thermal imaging devices and night vision goggles, gunned down while being chased by snowmobiles and helicopters, and pups killed in their dens. To date, these inhumane methods, sanctioned by Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, caused the deaths of 181 wolves in Montana, and 495 in Idaho. A Wisconsin free-for-all allowed 216 wolves to be killed in three days, exceeding their maximum allowed by 82%.

The commonality is that Endangered Species Act protections were stripped from wolves in 2020. Disturbed by the above statistics? At this level of killing, wolves could become functionally extinct in a year. Outraged, 50 conservation groups filed petitions, asking Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams for emergency listing of gray wolves under ESA protections. One hundred scientists, 21 U.S. Senators and 79 Representatives filed their own letters. But, so far, nothing has been done by either agency.

More public input is needed, asking decision makers to list gray wolves under emergency ESA protections.

These are facts:

*Wolves occupy only 15% of their historic territory. They are not fully recovered. *Without an apex predator, an ecosystem is considered unhealthy.

*USDA statistics reveal that preventable respiratory and digestive tract diseases cause 40% of cattle deaths, while wolves are responsible for only 0.2%.

*Wolf packs develop strong family bonds, so killing only one wolf destabilizes the pack, resulting in more livestock depredation.

*Without relisting, even Oregon wolves are threatened.

— Donna Harris D.V.M

RE: Climate Change Letters, 1/20

We do realize, don't we, that the fossil fuel industry can support an infinite number of fringe individuals to fool gullible Americans about climate change? The latest case in point is the Jan 20 Source letter claiming that we all need to "wake up" and read a book by "renowned scientist" Steve Koonin questioning the scientific consensus on climate. At this point in that infinite cycle of deceit, it should surprise no one that Dr. Koonin is not a climate scientist, but he was British Petroleum's Chief Scientist from 2004 to 2009. When it comes to wishful thinking about climate, any scientist would seem to suffice: it's like getting a cancer diagnosis from your oncologist then running to your chiropractor, who also works for the company that produces the toxic substances that caused your cancer, for a second opinion.

The letter also promotes Bjorn Lomborg as another "renowned scientist." Lomborg has a master's degree and a PhD, but in political science, which is not actually science. In a review of Lomborg's book, The Skeptical Environmentalist, the Danish Committees on Scientific Dishonesty concluded that "one couldn't prove that Lomborg had deliberately been scientifically dishonest, although he had broken the rules of scientific practice in that he interpreted results beyond the conclusions of the authors he cited."

Some friendly advice to the letter writer: Look up.

—Matt Orr

RE: New Sunriver Station and Trails Funded News, 1/20

Maybe they should build employee housing for all the workers required to keep the resorts and small businesses up and running which in turn creates more tax revenue.

—John Gurnee via facebook

And still hundreds if not thousands homeless.... More wasted money...

—Bon Scott via facebook

SR now has one of the best police departments in Central Oregon - thanks to Chief Cory Darling, formally of Bend PD. Now four officers graduates of the FBI's law enforcement professional academy and sound officer wellness program in place. SRPD has come a long, long way since the days of it being an uncertified public safety effort with its officers operating on DCSO reserve deputy commissions.

—Billy Kidd via facebook

The National Guard

St. Charles Hospital is again in a crisis situation dealing with the COVID show ups and the National Guard is back to help out. Our Central Oregon schools are experiencing their own kind of crisis with not enough teachers and substitutes to cover the classrooms. Why don't we deploy some National Guard members to the schools to help fill in until staffing issues are resolved or get better? They probably wouldn't get paid for it but if they did, they'll sure earn their money.

—Tom Hart

Letter of the Week:

Tom: Not a bad idea. Guard members as lunch servers, library helpers, custodians—I'm just picturing it now... Thanks for your letter. Come on by for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan