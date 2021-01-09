 Listen: Ascending Together - Twin Sisters Fiona and Isabel Max on Running Through COVID 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 09, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Ascending Together - Twin Sisters Fiona and Isabel Max on Running Through COVID 🎧 

The Max sisters talk about expanding their talents beyond athletics, dealing with running injuries and their freshman year at Princeton

By and
For this week’s “Bend Don’t Break” podcast we spoke with Isabel and Fiona Max. These fraternal twins are record-breaking runners from Bend who started their Freshman year at Princeton University this fall… remotely. They often finish within seconds or split seconds of each other in races, though Isabel is known for wins in shorter sprints, while Fiona has excelled in longer cross-country races. They are the daughters of Sarah Max,  who won the Pole Pedal Paddle four times here in Bend. Their father, Kevin Max, is the editor and founder of 1859 Magazine.
click to enlarge From left Fiona and Izzy Max - FIONA MAX
  • Fiona Max
  • From left Fiona and Izzy Max

Both girls are accomplished writers and have penned essays about challenging the one-dimensional “runner girl” identity (Fiona) as well as accepting the reality of dreams dashed by injuries (Isabel).

Throughout this conversation, we learn about the girls’ origin story: Their parents moved to Bend from New York City shortly after 9/11 and the twins were born premature, forced to spend their first seven weeks in the hospital away from their parents, but with each other. They talk about what it is like to be a twin and the joys of challenges of living with their best friend. Finally, they filled us in on their first months at an Ivy League online, and their plans to head east at the end of January to start the next semester on campus.

LISTEN NOW:


WATCH NOW:



Listen to more from Fiona and Isabel Max on this week's episode of “Bend Don't Break,” hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



We closed out this episode with a song Fiona mentioned during the show: "You Go Down Smooth" by Lake Street Dive.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email.

Subscribe on iTunes by searching for “The Source Weekly Update” or clicking the image below:

About The Authors

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

More
ASwitzer

Aaron Switzer

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

In a Tough Year, Some Cold Hard Cash for Area Nonprofits
Do Permits and City Ordinances Really Matter?
Free Will Astrology—Week of January 7
Couching Tiger & Cujo’s Diner
Letters to the Editor 1/7/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
Community Conversations: Bringing Community Together

Community Conversations: Bringing Community Together

Sun., Jan. 10, 4-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Laurel Brauns

More by Aaron Switzer

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 6-13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation