Listen: Bend Don't Break - Bend Central District Challenges & Opportunities with Chris Starling 🎧 

The Bend Central District is an area of opportunity for Bend to expand

click to enlarge Source Weekly/Chris Starling

and revitalize an urban core just outside the downtown area. But with its urban aspirations come urban issues, including growing numbers of people experiencing homelessness, increasing costs of development and more. In this Bend Don't Break podcast, Chris Starling of the relatively new Bend Central District Business Association talks with Publisher Aaron Switzer about the concerns and opportunities in the BCD, with Editor Nicole Vulcan listening in.

Chris Starling co-owns Arbor Mortgage Group with business partner Rob Moore and is a Senior Loan Officer of over 17 years. He also co-owns Commercial Real Estate in the Bend Central District area, and is a Board Member for the Bend Central District Business Association since Jan 2022. Starling has served on the Board for Shepherds House for eight years as well as being the Finance and Property Committee Chair. He loves to travel, fly fish, waterski and camp and is a foodie who loves to cook. Married with four kids, Starling has lived in Bend for over 23 years.