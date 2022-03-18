 LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Rep. Jack Zika 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 18, 2022 News » Local News

LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Rep. Jack Zika 🎧 

A chat with our local state representative on affordable housing, child care, and funds for Central Oregon.

In this weeks Bend Don't Break:

As Jack Zika finishes up his last legislative session, we talk about some of his biggest accomplishments during his time in office. He tells us about dollars brought back to Central Oregon from Salem, the controversial changes of the boundaries of House District 53 and his hopes for the future of the district.

LISTEN:
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Spring Forward to Save Worrell Wayside

Spring Forward to Save Worrell Wayside - Deschutes County Administration Building

Sun., March 20, 1:30-4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Fight Against Light

    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • Mar 16, 2022
    Outdoor lights obscure dark skies, waste energy and throw off the rhythms of all types of life. Here's what advocates are doing to protect Central Oregon's vast dark skies. More »

  • Local News »

    Housing, Workforce and Education Bills

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 16, 2022
    Oregon's legislative session wrapped up on March 4, passing a more ambitious agenda than typical for short sessions More »

  • Local News »

    Pray for Rain

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Mar 16, 2022
    After years of drought, Central Oregon is at a tipping point More »
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 17-23, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation