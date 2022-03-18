LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with Rep. Jack Zika 🎧
A chat with our local state representative on affordable housing, child care, and funds for Central Oregon.
In this weeks Bend Don't Break:
LISTEN:
As Jack Zika finishes up his last legislative session, we talk about some of his biggest accomplishments during his time in office. He tells us about dollars brought back to Central Oregon from Salem, the controversial changes of the boundaries of House District 53 and his hopes for the future of the district.