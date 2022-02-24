Listen: Bend Don't Break with Russ Grayson, City of Bend COO and Asst City Manager 🎧
Talking barriers to development, staffing shortages, Oregon land use policy and more
Bend is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States—yet people here often wonder why certain developments take so long to get off the ground, or why a project not favored by the public got off the ground anyway.
In this podcast, Russ Grayson of the City of Bend discusses Oregon's land use policy, the barriers and limitations to developing housing and other properties, the City's challenges in keeping its Community Development Department fully staffed and much more.
It's no secret that Bend is a great place to live: From landing on Top 10 lists for its outdoor recreation to being rated among the fastest-growing cities in the nation for over a decade, the secret is definitely out on Bend. More »