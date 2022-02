Listen: Bend Don't Break with Russ Grayson, City of Bend COO and Asst City Manager 🎧 

B

end is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States—yet people here often wonder why certain developments take so long to get off the ground, or why a project not favored by the public got off the ground anyway.In this podcast, Russ Grayson of the City of Bend discusses Oregon's land use policy, the barriers and limitations to developing housing and other properties, the City's challenges in keeping its Community Development Department fully staffed and much more.