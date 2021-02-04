 Listen: Local Music Legend Jeshua Marshall on Going Solo 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 04, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Local Music Legend Jeshua Marshall on Going Solo 🎧 

Marshall is known and loved for his energetic theatrics and genre-bending musical genius. He shares the DL on the long-defunct Larry & His Flask that might brighten your day.

By and
For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we talk with Jeshua Marshall, the bassist and co-founder of the internally known punk band Larry & His Flask. The Flask toured with the Dropkick Murphys and played the mainstage on the Warped Tour and they are likely the most famous act to emerge from the wilds of Central Oregon.

Marshall started bands as a high school kid in Redmond with his brother Jamin and spent much of his adult life touring and performing around the world. For a while, he was the campaign organizer for Greg Delgato who ran for the Oregon State Senate in 2016. Marshall is not afraid to take to the streets to rally for the rights he believes everyone deserves and he is a familiar face in the social justice scene around Bend.

LISTEN NOW:

He’s the head of two bands “Guardian of the Underdog” and “Hot Club of Bend” which have very different sounds, but both are a joy to experience much thanks to Marshall’s charisma and the talent he attracts.

In the midst of the pandemic, he released his first solo single “Gogo,” with many more singles to follow, which can all be found on iTunes and Spotify and other online music sellers.

WATCH NOW:

Bend Don't Break” is hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.

About The Authors

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

ASwitzer

Aaron Switzer

Aaron Switzer is the founder and publisher of the Source. He remains fascinated with art of communication even after being marinated in it for the past 30 years. He has many favorites but they pale in comparison to mountain biking on the middle fork of the Willamette with any family member who will go. Believes...
