May 05, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Source Weekly Update 5/6 🎧 

Lack of rain's effect on wildfire season and a golf course turning into housing

By
In this week’s podcast, we look at La Niña’s deficit of rainfall and what results this will have on the wildfire system, and talk about a golf course that’s being sold to make room for new housing.

