Listen: Surviving the Isolation and Anxiety of the Pandemic with Dr. Sabrina Hadeed-Duea 🎧 

For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we talk with Dr. Sabrina Hadeed-Duea, a Licensed Professional Counselor and adjunct professor at Oregon State University – Cascades. During this conversation Hadeed-Duea details the benefits of wilderness therapy and explores the challenges and rewards of Zoom counseling. She also discusses the cultural implications of COVID precautions and the long-term impacts of heightened anxiety.
Sabrina Hadeed-Duea
While it will take years to fully assess the true mental health impact of the pandemic on individuals and society, it is common to experience heightened anxiety, depression, hopelessness and loneliness. Free counseling is available in Bend through the OSU-Cascades Master of Counseling program clinic which is currently accepting new clients.
Hadeed-Duea earned her Ph.D. in Counseling with a Major in Counselor Education and Supervision from Oregon State University. She has experience in wilderness therapy, crisis intervention, individual and family work, and currently runs the group practice Bend Ecotherapy remotely. Hadeed-Duea also currently teaches as an Adjunct Professor for Montana State University’s online graduate addiction counseling program and for Oregon State University - Cascades’ graduate counseling program.
The Source Weekly interviewed Hadeed-Duea in the early months of the pandemic about burnout and COVID fatigue. Even then, she talked about the culture of judgement that had grown up around the pandemic and how different perspectives on COVID might cause divisions even among close friends and family.
During the podcast, we also talked about how the widespread adoption of telemental health has provided access to counseling for many people who were not able travel to in-person appointments in the past, including many people in Central Oregon’s rural areas. On the other hand, it has also raised awareness about the challenges of economic disparity and the reality that many people in our community do not have Wifi, a computer or a private place to participate in a telehealth session.
Finally, Hadeed-Duea concluded with some ideas about how we can preserve our mental health during the pandemic.
