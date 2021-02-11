 Listen: Surviving the Isolation and Anxiety of the Pandemic with Dr. Sabrina Hadeed-Duea 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 11, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Surviving the Isolation and Anxiety of the Pandemic with Dr. Sabrina Hadeed-Duea 🎧 

OSU professor and professional counselor recommends daily doses of the outdoors and intentional connections with friends, family and neighbors as the pandemic drags on…

By and
For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we talk with Dr. Sabrina Hadeed-Duea, a Licensed Professional Counselor and adjunct professor at Oregon State University – Cascades. During this conversation Hadeed-Duea details the benefits of wilderness therapy and explores the challenges and rewards of Zoom counseling. She also discusses the cultural implications of COVID precautions and the long-term impacts of heightened anxiety.

SABRINA HADEED-DUEA
  • Sabrina Hadeed-Duea
While it will take years to fully assess the true mental health impact of the pandemic on individuals and society, it is common to experience heightened anxiety, depression, hopelessness and loneliness. Free counseling is available in Bend through the OSU-Cascades Master of Counseling program clinic which is currently accepting new clients.

LISTEN NOW:


Hadeed-Duea earned her Ph.D. in Counseling with a Major in Counselor Education and Supervision from Oregon State University. She has experience in wilderness therapy, crisis intervention, individual and family work, and currently runs the group practice Bend Ecotherapy remotely. Hadeed-Duea also currently teaches as an Adjunct Professor for Montana State University’s online graduate addiction counseling program and for Oregon State University - Cascades’ graduate counseling program.

The Source Weekly interviewed Hadeed-Duea in the early months of the pandemic about burnout and COVID fatigue. Even then, she talked about the culture of judgement that had grown up around the pandemic and how different perspectives on COVID might cause divisions even among close friends and family.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



During the podcast, we also talked about how the widespread adoption of telemental health has provided access to counseling for many people who were not able travel to in-person appointments in the past, including many people in Central Oregon’s rural areas. On the other hand, it has also raised awareness about the challenges of economic disparity and the reality that many people in our community do not have Wifi, a computer or a private place to participate in a telehealth session.

Finally, Hadeed-Duea concluded with some ideas about how we can preserve our mental health during the pandemic.

WATCH NOW:

“Bend Don’t Break” is hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.

Subscribe on iTunes by searching for "Source Weekly Update," or click the link below.

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

ASwitzer

Aaron Switzer

Aaron Switzer is the founder and publisher of the Source.
