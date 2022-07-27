More Seafood for West Side of Bend 

Bust out the white paper and the plastic bibs: Those looking for the traditional Cajun-styel seafood boil can find it at a new restaurant that opened this week in Bend. SEA Crab House opened on Century Drive in Bend on July 29, offering fresh clams, mussels, crawfish, shrimp, crab and lobster. The SEA in the name stands for “South East Asia,” as SEA Crab House is owned by Kim and Patta Lorwatcharashophon, a couple from Thailand who created “a fusion of Thai herbs and Cajun spices,” according to its website. Two other locations can be found in Seaside and Astoria, Oregon.



Courtesy Sea Crab House

SEA Crab House

334 SW Century Dr., Bend

theseacrabhouse.com