Little Donuts, Big Buzz 

McMinnville's loss is Bend's gain, as a food truck serving up mini donuts moves into the area. Crave Mini Donuts, owned by Heather Thayer, was once a cart located on the west side of the mountains, around McMinnville, but Thayer has recently moved to the sunny side of Oregon, setting up shop at the Bend Factory Stores on S. Highway 97. Rotating flavors make things interesting, but regular donut flavors include Boston Crème, Lemon, Maple Bacon, Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake and Funfetti. Crave Mini Donuts is open Thursday through Saturday from 9am to 2pm, at 61334 S. Hwy 97 in Bend.

Funfetti Mini Donut from Crave Mini Donuts.