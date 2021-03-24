 Local Brew News | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 24, 2021 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Local Brew News 

Cascade Lakes reopens; BBC and Newport Market team up

By

Here are some of the latest tidbits happening in and around Beer Town, USA.


Cascade Lakes Brewing Reopens its Pub with a New Look

Cascade Lakes is open again with a new look, menu and brewmaster. - COURTESY CASCADE LAKES BREWING
  • Courtesy Cascade Lakes Brewing
  • Cascade Lakes is open again with a new look, menu and brewmaster.
When it comes to apres-ski beer offerings, snow riders don't get much closer to the mountain than the Cascade Lakes Brewpub at the Colorado Avenue/Century Drive roundabout. For the past four months, however, that location has remained closed—until last week.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

The Cascade Lakes Brewpub reopened March 19, after a complete overhaul of the décor, changes to its menu and changes to its leadership in the kitchen and brewery. Cascade Lakes hired a new executive chef, Jeff Kelly, who brings a "strong Southern influence" to the new menu, with the help of consultant and owner of Washington Dining & Cocktails Ted Swigert. The menu includes an ever-popular Fried Chicken Sandwich, a Fried Shrimp Po Boy and Shrimp & Grits, among other fare. On the brewery side, heading up operations is Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, who comes to Cascade Lakes from Deschutes Brewery, where he worked as assistant brewmaster for the past 15 years. Schmiege will work to maintain and improve the current portfolio of beers, while also helping to develop new beers, ciders, seltzers, and non-alcoholic offerings, according to a release from the brewery.

"We've been around since 1994 and we're proud to honor that history while also celebrating the progress, changes, and innovations we have made. We hope to welcome old and new friends to Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. and celebrate the Central Oregon community," said general manager Andy Rhine.

Like other breweries and restaurants in Deschutes County, Cascade Lakes Brewpub is currently open at 50% capacity, per state risk-level guidelines.

Related Expanding Beer Scene: The city of 30,000 now boasts seven breweries—eight if you count Silver Moon's production facility
Wild Ride Brewing.
Expanding Beer Scene
The city of 30,000 now boasts seven breweries—eight if you count Silver Moon's production facility
By Chris Miller
Local News

Bend Brewing Company and Newport Avenue Market Collaborate on a Beer to Address Hunger

Downtown brewery, Bend Brewing Company, has teamed up with Newport Avenue Market for a special beer release aimed at addressing hunger in Central Oregon. The beer, titled "Not Your Usual IPA," is a limited-edition 16-ounce can that came out on March 19. The companies plan to donate $2 from each four-pack sold to the Hunger Prevention Coalition of Central Oregon. The Coalition is a local nonprofit that raises funds for, and distributes nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables and proteins to distribution points around Central Oregon.

This is the first time the two companies have worked together on a project, bringing Newport Avenue Market's Beer and Wine Manager Robert McCarthy together with brewers at BBC to develop the recipe.

"Robert and the entire Newport Avenue Market team have been huge supporters of BBC, so when the opportunity to come together on a new beer and support a great cause at the same time came about, it was a no-brainer," said BBC Head Brewer Zach Beckwith. "We can't wait to get this beer in front of people."

The beer offers a classic Northwest IPA hop flavor with "juicy" hops. It's available only at Bend Brewing Company and Newport Avenue Market in Bend, and Oliver Lemon's in Sisters and Terrebonne.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

"Anxiety" Rocks
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Women in Film
Successful Buying and Selling
Free Will Astrology—Week of March 25
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Sexual Abuse Support Group

Sexual Abuse Support Group

Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through June 29
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-31, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation