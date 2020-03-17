Connecting to Local Resources: Find Them All Here 

T
his page will be regularly updated with services, contact information, and ways you can stay connected with the community and help others as we weather the storm created by COVID-19 together.
Many thanks to Pandemic Partners-Bend
for compiling a list of helpful resources that we used to create this article.
to volunteer to help others in need.
Schools throughout Oregon are closed through March 31.
Official Health Information
Deschutes County Health Services
- Call 541-322-7400. Sign up for daily email updates here
and connect on Facebook.
211info
is a state partner in emergency response providing accessible information in rapidly changing conditions.
Oregon Health Authority
is coordinating the state response. Connect on Facebook
and sign up for emails
.
Central Oregon Emergency Network
has info in collaboration with state and federal agencies. They just set up a new phone line 541-699-5109 where you can call with questions. Connect on Facebook
and Twitter
.
Medical Resources
Call 911 immediately if you are in respiratory distress.
Mosaic Medical
will take questions and concerns over the phone 541-383-3005.
High Lakes Health Care
will take questions and concerns from patients 541-389-7741
Summit Medical Group
said to call them if you are experiencing fever, cough and other symptoms of respiratory infection 541-706-2319
St. Charles Family Care
is encouraging their patients to call their doctor's office
with questions and concerns, or call this number to be directed 541-382-4321. The Community Pharmacy at St. Charles Bend is now offering drive-up service from 11am - 6pm. Go to the RV trailer located behind the triage tent outside of the Emergency Department. St. Charles Outpatient Rehabilitation has closed its services and canceled appointment for two weeks. Visitors are not allowed at the four hospitals save for a few exceptions. Caregivers are entering St. Charles Bend through access control points.
Health Insurance Coverage
information is provided by the Oregon Health Authority if you have questions about testing and appointments. The state has reached an agreement with several health insurance companies to waive co-payments, co-insurance, and deductibles for their customers who need COVID-19 testing.
Medicare Counseling and help will be provided by Council on Aging's SHIB Volunteers. Call 541-678-5483 ext. 211.
click image
Social Service Providers
NeighborImpact
offices are open but programming is canceled. It is still serving meals and is updating meal sites on Facebook
and the NeighborImpact
website.
Central Oregon Veterans Outreach
is open for now, but the front lobby is closed and it is asking everyone to come to the back Outreach door. It is working to get people housed and respond to people in crisis. Call 541-383-2793, email covo@covo-us.org
and connect on Facebook
.
Community Shower Truck
is open three times a week and will post updates on Facebook
when it reopens full-time.
Council on Aging
is available over the phone to support seniors. Call Monday - Friday from 8am-4:30pm at 541-678-5483.
MountainStar Family Relief Nursery
has canceled much of its programming. Updates on its website and Facebook
page.
Thrive Central Oregon
has closed all walk-in sites through April 1, but is accepting donations for hand sanitizer. Call 541-728-1022 to coordinate a pick up.
Food Assistance & Resources
The Giving Plate
will only be taking phone orders for food boxes Thursday and Friday 10am - 4pm, and Saturday 10am-2pm. Call 541-797-6883 or 541-410-3621 ONLY during business hours as one of these numbers is a personal cell phone. People without cell phones can come to 1243 SE Third Street, Suite C7, at the back door next to the recycle bin. Children can grab food bags at Accelerated Fitness next to the facility. Updates on Facebook
.
NeighborImpact is maintaining an updated list of food pantries
but recommends people contact these services directly.
Family Kitchen
at 231 NW Idaho Avenue is providing meals to go only during meal service times. Lunch Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11am-12:30pm, Saturday 11:30am-12:30pm, Sunday 11am-1pm. Dinner Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 5-6:30pm. Food service workers with little or no work are welcome. Volunteers needed. Make a donation to the Family Kitchen
. Updates on Facebook
.
Meal on Wheels
will continue service using a non-contact delivery method. To find out more 541-678-5483.
Laughing Planet
is giving free lunches to kids on meal assistance programs during closures. Families can just walk into the location at 913 NE Third Street and request a meal: they are providing quesadillas, burritos, corn or broccoli with apple juice or milk.
Bend Congregate Meals will provide take-home meals for those who regularly dine at 1036 NE Fifth Street on Thursdays between 12-12:30. Enter off of NE Kearney and someone will come out and bring you a meal.
St. Vincent De Paul
at 950 NE Third Street is providing food boxes. Open Monday - Friday 10am-2pm, also open Monday 4-7pm. Call 541-389-6643.
Water Church
at 21300 Bear Creek Road has food boxes on Sunday 11:30am-12:30pm. Call 541-706-0121
Foundry Church
at 60 NW Oregon Avenue has food boxes available Monday - Thursday 9am-4pm (closed from noon-1pm). Call 541-382-3862.
Nativity Lutheran Church
at 60850 Brosterhous Road is providing fresh, frozen, box, canned goods and meat Tuesday from 1-3pm.
La Pine Senior Center
- Those who regularly dine at the Senior Center on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be provided a take-home meal. Pick up between noon-12:30pm. Donations of $4-$5. For those who are homebound, call Jamie to leave a message 541-876-6339.
Education
Bend-La Pine Schools is offering free meals
Monday - Friday 10:30-11:30am except for the week of spring break March 23-27.
Redmond School District
is also offering free meals during the statewide school closure.
Oregon State University - Cascades
is closed and classes are moving online. Students, staff and faculty can order from the dining hall online
Monday - Friday.
Central Oregon Community College
has moved Winter Term finals online
and it is delaying the start of spring term by one week for now to give faculty and staff time to move the courses online. Updates on Facebook
.
Mental Health Resources
Deschutes County Health Services
24 hour Crisis Line 541-322-7500 ext 9
CRISIS Text Line
- Text the word "HOME" to 741741 from anywhere in the U.S. and a live, training crisis counselor will respond.
Friendship Line run by the Institute on Aging is open 24 hours for people aged 60 or older, and adults living with disabilities. Call 1-800-971-0016
Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Call 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential support. It has resources for people who are hard of hearing here
.
Unemployment & Business Service
State of Oregon Unemployment Information
- Review COVID-19 related business layoffs, closures, and Unemployment Insurance Benefits Information
. Here's a link to a PDF of scenarios
to help you determine what benefits may be available to you. We'll be announcing news about federal and state programs which may provide cash assistance to everyone in the coming weeks and months.
Workshare
is an Oregon program that helps businesses avoid layoffs by leveraging unemployment insurance to subsidize a portion of lost wages.
Rapid Response
task force - designed to promote economic recovery to help business avert or respond to layoffs.
More COVID-19 Business Resources
Legal Services
Legal Aid Services of Oregon
- Call 541-385-6950
Oregon Lawyer Referral Service
- Call 503-684-3763
Utilities
City of Bend Utility Department
has temporarily suspended all water service shut-offs for non-payment. Customers will still be responsible for water, sewer and stormwater charges that accrue during this time. Customers should continue paying their utility bill and at this time the billing office is open but they are encouraging online payments
and to call customer service at 541-388-5515.
Central Electric Cooperative, Inc
. will not be disconnecting power or charging late fees. The office is closed - leave payments in the outside locked drop-box or pay online.
Pacific Power
is suspending all disconnections and late fees. Call with questions 1-888-221-7070.
Cascade Natural Gas
is implementing a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payments.
Avion Water Company's
office is closed but employees are available at 541-382-5342 Monday-Friday 7am-4pm.
Roats Water System
is closed to the public, but you can still leave a message at 541-382-3029.
BendBroadband
is offering broadband access to low-income individuals and/or families with children and college students for 60 days. This offer is for new customers in communities where BendBroadband provides service.