April 20, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Locals Nights and Other Things 

Inflation got you down? Let these locals' discounts give you a leg up

By

If you're looking for a place to knock back a pint without breaking the bank, let these locals' nights give you a place to start. It's far from a comprehensive list, but it'll get you going.

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

MONDAYS

Start the week off with a healthy dose of Silver Moon at its Locals' Night Mondays. OK, it's actually all day, but get $3 pints in honor of the start of the week.


TUESDAYS

• Locals' Day at Bevel

Every Tuesday is Locals' Day at Bevel Brewing, where thirsty patrons can get $4 beers and ciders, and $1 off wine all day. Also, food cart specials! Come back the next day and get $2 growler discounts on Wednesdays.

• Cross Cut Warming Hut Locals' Day

Fire pits and beer, anyone? Every Tuesday is Locals' Day at Cross Cut Warming Hut, where locals get $1 off regular sized draft beverages.

Locals' Night at Bend Brewing Company

Get $4 pints at your favorite riverside brewery, Bend Brewing Company, Tuesdays.


WEDNESDAYS

• Boneyard Locals' Day

Boneyard Beer offers a host of specials for locals on Wednesdays at its pub. Get $8 Royal with Cheese and Fries, $1 off crowlers and pints, $2 off growlers and $15 pitchers at the pub on Division Street. Also, get three crowlers for $13 at the Boneyard Taproom.

Wine Wednesdays at Flights

While not limited only to locals, Flights Wine Bar still has you covered with discounts on Wednesdays. Wine Wednesday includes happy hour all day, where you get discounts on glasses, beers and appetizers.


ANYTIME

Monkless to the Mountain

After a day on the mountain, drop in to Monkless Belgian Ales for its Monkless to the Mountain discount. Show your ski pass and get $1 off your first drink, through May 31.


Locals Fest at Cascade Lakes

Cascade Lakes Brewing Company is offering a whole event for locals on April 30. Locals Fest features live music, free food, a raffle and other prizes—and of course, beer. Get more information on the Cascade Lakes Brewing Facebook page: facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo/

  • The Source Weekly

