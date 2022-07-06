Locavore Program Encourages Helping Out at Area Farms 

You may have heard of the Willing Workers on Organic Farms, or WWOOF program that invites people to work and stay on organic farms around the world—but did you know there's also a local version that gives a boost to local farms and lets locals get to know them? Central Oregon Locavore's program, Willing Workers on Local Farms, or WWOLF, gathers "packs" of volunteers to spend a day working at a local farm, in exchange for a meal at the farm and some local growing/farming experience.



On July 9, WWOLF is planning an event at Deschutes Canyon Garlic, where volunteers will harvest and hang the farm's garlic harvest. To participate, people can visit the Central Oregon Locavore page and look for the WWOLF icon to sign up: centraloregonlocavore.org.



Quilts on the Streets, Quilts at the Farmers Market

click to enlarge Janet McConnell





The second Saturday in June has traditionally been the time for the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show—and this year, with the show officially on the books for July 9, the Sisters Farmers Market is extending the quilt-y fun to Sunday, too. In addition to its regular roster of farm produce, meats, eggs and locally made goods, the July 10 market will feature special quilts and host a raffle for one of them. The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is loaning a quilt from its collection, from quilter Janet MacConnell, to display at the market.

In addition, visitors to the market can take part in a raffle to win a quilt donated by the estate of Boyd Wickman, a local entomologist, which was crafted by Katy Yoder and features 30 jars with all kinds of creatures inside them. The Sisters Farmers Market happens Sundays from 11am to 2pm through the first week of October. More info is available at sistersfarmersmarket.com.