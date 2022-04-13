 The Leaflet - Spring 2022 | The Leaflet | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 13, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022 

By

It’s been our pleasure and pride over the past 6+ years to put Central Oregon’s only cannabis publication out into the world—and this time is no different. It’s a joy to bring a little dose of canna-love to Source readers, all packaged up for the cannabis lover to read at their leisure. Inside this issue, find an introduction to some of the movers and shakers in local cannabis. Find a list of hot products, a primer on baking with buds, info on the hemp farming market, and so much more.

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em, and then sit back with this latest edition of The Leaflet.

ERICA DURTSCHI
  Erica Durtschi

See all the stories inside this issue of the Leaflet:


People of Cannabis - Local industry peeps share a little about themselves, the industry and their fave tunes for 4:20

Hot cannabis products - Local dispensaries share some of their favorite goods

The day in the life of a low-key 4/20

Baking to Get Baked - A local radio show offers a wealth of cannabis knowledge - including a segment on baking with ganja.

The MORE Act is a Great Idea…but it’s not going to pass, again

Highs and Lows of Hemp - The hemp stabilized, and farmers are shifting away from CBD and toward grains and fiber.

Hot Products - Local dispensaries share some of their favorite goods.


Check out the digital version below:

ERICA DURTSCHI
  • Erica Durtschi

About The Author

carlaintucson

The Source Staff

More
Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

