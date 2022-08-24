 Lost in the Stream | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 24, 2022 Screen » Film

Lost in the Stream 

Some barely noticed movies you might have missed

By

Most studios nowadays have a deal set up with a streaming service to launch their new releases either the day and date of the theatrical release or within a month of opening night. This simultaneously allows the studios to get more of a return on their investment if it doesn't do well theatrically, while also allowing word of mouth to spread from the massive number of people who aren't going to see movies in theaters.

It's nice to see new movies online sooner than before COVID. But that also means the amount of content showing up on streaming services grows larger daily, leaving some pretty great (and way more terrible) movies to slip by normal human people who don't get paid to watch movies like I do. So, I gave myself an assignment: Watch 2022 releases from multiple different streamers that snuck past me in theaters or never made it off of a streaming service to begin with. I didn't hit all the streamers, but I did OK.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMDB
  • Courtesy IMdb

"On the Count of Three:" Jerrod Carmichael is having a very good year. His stand-up special, "Rothaniel," is by far the best live comedy performance of 2022 (by far) and his directorial debut, "On the Count of Three," is an unforgettable pitch-black comedy that forces its audience to choose between laughing hysterically or feeling deeply uncomfortable...sometimes in the same scene. Two best friends (Carmichael and the rapidly rising movie star Christopher Abbott) make a pact to kill themselves after one last day of checking things off of their bucket lists. This is a movie I will revisit many more times, as it's one of the most incisive looks at trauma, depression and mental illness I've seen in years. Carmichael is an astounding talent.

"On the Count of Three"
Dir. Jerrod Carmichael
Grade: A-
Hulu

click to enlarge COURTESY IMDB
  • Courtesy IMdb

"The Outfit:" This played in theaters for like five minutes and I missed it completely, which is a shame since this is a half-classy/half-goofy chamber thriller set in a tailor shop in 1950s Chicago. The great Mark Rylance plays an English "cutter" who deals with gangsters, femme fatales and bloodshed over one very long night when all he wants to do is craft really gorgeous bespoke suits. "The Outfit" could easily be turned into a play, as it's set completely in one location and deals with a small cast of characters all of whom have a secret. An absolute blast that progressively gets sillier and more fun as it goes.

"The Outfit"
Dir. Graham Moore
Grade: B
Peacock

click to enlarge COURTESY IMDB
  • Courtesy IMdb

"Jerry and Marge Go Large:" It doesn't feel like Bryan Cranston has really locked into his next big performance post-"Breaking Bad" yet, but this is a warm and fuzzy place to start. Cranston and Annette Bening play a retired couple who figure out a loophole in the lottery and use it to breathe life back into the small town they call home. I'm a sucker for movies that focus on community and human connection, so even in the moments that the film slipped into cliche, I was still mostly charmed.

"Jerry and Marge Go Large"
Dir. David Frankel
Grade: C+
Paramount +

click to enlarge COURTESY IMDB
  • Courtesy IMdb

"Secret Headquarters:" I figured I should make this article balanced and watch a family movie starring Owen Wilson that looked like an updated version of "Spy Kids," but I was wrong and made a terrible mistake. This is bland, boring and I don't wanna talk about it anymore.

"Secret Headquarters"
Dir. Some Dudes
Grade: Purple
Paramount +

click to enlarge COURTESY IMDB
  • Courtesy IMdb

"Umma:" And why not wrap up my tour of the streamers with a horror flick starring Sandra Oh and produced by the great Sam Raimi? "Umma" follows Oh as a single mother and Korean immigrant, homeschooling her daughter on a rural farm, who is being haunted by the vengeful spirit of her abusive mother. The pedigree is solid, but instead of being a chilling slow-burn horror flick along the lines of "Hereditary," it never rises above the cliched metaphors it's trafficking in. A Korean/American thriller focused on generational trauma and inherited scars is a brilliant idea, but this isn't the way to execute those themes. A sad missed opportunity.

"Umma"
Dir. Iris K. Shim
Grade: D+
Netflix

About The Author

Jared Rasic

Film critic and author of food, arts and culture stories for the Source Weekly since 2010.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Prognosis: Notes on Living – Film Screening + Discussion

Prognosis: Notes on Living – Film Screening + Discussion - Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Thu., Aug. 25
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Film

More by Jared Rasic

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation