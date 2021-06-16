Madras Hosts Farm-to-Table Market 

Locals in and around Madras have a new way to access the food grown in the region, with the opening of the Madras Farm-to-Table Market. The City of Madras is host to the new market that takes place at City Hall Plaza in Madras every Friday. The market opened on Memorial Day and will have its final market around Labor Day. It's open Fridays from 2 to 6pm.

"The vendors at this market come from our own Jefferson County agricultural community," the City of Madras detailed on its Facebook page. "We hope this new event will build strong relationships between our urban and agricultural communities, provide our citizens with easier access to fresh, healthy products and boost the economies of our local farmers and ranchers."

Foods available at recent markets have included meats such as beef, pork, chicken and lamb, honey, berries, eggs, tomatoes, tomato starts and milk. The Madras Farm-to-Table Market posts regular updates on what's available at its Facebook page, facebook.com/madrasfarmtotable.