Making Central Oregon a better place to live 

-Prioritize Housing Options for People Living and Working in Our Community - By Allison Platt
-Better Planning Delivers More Transportation Options - By Ariel Mendez, PhD
-Work to Keep Central Oregon an Incredible Place to Live - By Serena Gordon
-Opportunities for Elevating Our Collective Aesthetic IQ are on the Horizon - By Cate O’Hagan
-Climate Change Puts Regions like Ours in Jeopardy, Impacting All of Us - By Rep. Jason Kropf
-Ready to Meet Community Challenges, Together - By Tammy Baney
-Reflect Attitudes and Behaviors Founded on Respect, Tolerance and Inclusivity - By Oscar Jesus González
-Cultivating Empathy to Make Central Oregon a Better Place to Live - By Zavier Borja
-Using Technology to Further Expand Access to Education for Urban and Rural Communities - By Jeremy Green
-Grow into a Community Where We’ve Bridged the Gap Between “Us” and “Them” - By LeeAnn O’Neill
-Make Space for All People to Be Themselves in Our Outdoor Spaces - By Rika Ayotte
-The “Delta” in Higher Education - By Andrew Ketsdever
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here