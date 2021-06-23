Making Central Oregon a better place to live 

T

-Prioritize Housing Options for People Living and Working in Our Community - By Allison Platt



-Better Planning Delivers More Transportation Options - By Ariel Mendez, PhD

-Protecting Our Natural Environment is One of the Most Important Things We Can Do - By Cassie Lacy

-Harness a Little Bit of Your Stoke to Make Central Oregon a Better Place to Live - By Ryan Houston

-Work to Keep Central Oregon an Incredible Place to Live - By Serena Gordon

-Opportunities for Elevating Our Collective Aesthetic IQ are on the Horizon - By Cate O’Hagan

-Climate Change Puts Regions like Ours in Jeopardy, Impacting All of Us - By Rep. Jason Kropf

-Ready to Meet Community Challenges, Together - By Tammy Baney

-Reflect Attitudes and Behaviors Founded on Respect, Tolerance and Inclusivity - By Oscar Jesus González

-Cultivating Empathy to Make Central Oregon a Better Place to Live - By Zavier Borja

-Using Technology to Further Expand Access to Education for Urban and Rural Communities - By Jeremy Green

-Make Space for All People to Be Themselves in Our Outdoor Spaces - By Rika Ayotte