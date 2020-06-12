 Man Charged with Endangering Participants at Bend Protest | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 12, 2020 News » Local News

Man Charged with Endangering Participants at Bend Protest 

Man charged for allegedly striking a woman and baby stroller in a crosswalk

By
During the Black Lives Matter march in Bend on June 6, officials say David William Hart tried to pass his Jeep through a crosswalk while marchers were still walking through. The march went from Farewell Bend Park, through the Old Mill District and to the courthouse, followed by a vigil for George Floyd in Troy Field later that evening.

According to the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, the 52-year-old Bend man was driving through the intersection at NW Lava Road and SW Industrial Way when he tried to make his way through the marchers, hitting a woman and one baby stroller. Hart has since been charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of assault in the fourth degree, the DA's office announced today.

click to enlarge Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, speaks in front of the District Attorney's office June 6. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, speaks in front of the District Attorney's office June 6.
"Thank you to the community members who came forward to report what they observed and to the Bend Police Department who conducted a thorough investigation," said District Attorney Hummel in a statement. "In our community, people are free to express their beliefs in lawful and peaceful assemblies. I will not stand idly by when someone endangers other people exercising their constitutional rights to seek redress of their grievances."

The DA's office reported today that, "After waiting for a few minutes, Mr. Hart did not want to wait anymore, so he edged his car slowly into the crowd in the crosswalk."

"That having been said, this case will not be about the merits of the  beliefs of the marchers. This case will be about whether David William Hart committed the crimes for which he is charged. He will carry the presumption of innocence throughout the process and will be afforded due process of law," closed Hummel.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Journalism in Crisis: The impact of COVID-19 on the American Media

Staff Pick
Journalism in Crisis: The impact of COVID-19 on the American Media - Online

Thu., June 18, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Senior Year, Baby! Sort of...

    Senior Year, Baby! Sort of...

    Central Oregon's graduating class had to end their time in high school on strange terms, but they're making the best of it
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 10, 2020
  • Phase 2unes

    Phase 2unes

    New reopening guidelines mean a shot of live music for Central Oregon—by Central Oregonians
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 10, 2020
  • Playtime is Back!

    Playtime is Back!

    Playgrounds in Bend and Redmond are set to open, but please mind your distance, officials say
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 9, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 10-17, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation