Many Central Oregon School Meal Sites Re-Open Starting Monday 

any more school meal sites will be available in Central Oregon starting Monday, March 30.
Sites were more limited over spring break, which technically took place last week—though with kids out of school
in Oregon since mid-March and Gov. Kate Brown's "Stay Home Save Lives" order in place, the break wasn't quite as eventful as it might have been.
Meal sites continue at Redmond
Eight meal sites are open Monday in Bend and La Pine
for kids seeking breakfast and lunch. As it has done in the past, the district offers the adults visiting the sites in Bend-La Pine Schools buildings a meal for $4.
High School from 9 to 10:30 am, with a drive-up site where anyone 18 and under can get a free breakfast and lunch through April 28.
Sites in Bend and La Pine are open from 10:30 to noon, Monday through Friday, through April 28, the date the governor plans, at this point, to re-open schools.
The Bend-La Pine sites include:
- Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, 437 NW Wall St, Bend
- Bend Senior High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend
- Elk Meadow Elementary School, 60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend
- Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend
- La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine
- Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend
- Pilot Butte Middle School, 1501 NE Neff Rd, Bend
- R.E. Jewell Elementary School, 20550 Murphy Rd, Bend
In Jefferson County
, a number of sites come online this week that were closed for spring break. The sites, offering a free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18, can be accessed as either drive-up or grab and go.
Sites include:
Madras High School Meals served at the entrance near the gym Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
Bridges High School Meals served in the parking lot Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM Madras
– Catholic Church Meals served at SW K & SW Madison Meal time: 9:30AM – 9:45AM
-Tops Trailer Park Meals served at SW Cleveland & NW 1st Street Meal time: 10:15AM – 10:30AM
Jefferson Street & 97-Mart Meals served in the parking lot of 97-Mart Meal time: 10:45AM – 11:00AM
Metolius Elementary Meals served at the bus drop-off area Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
Warm Springs K-8 Meals served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area Meal time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
Warm Springs West Hills Meals served at Poosh & West Hills Drive Meal time: 9:30AM – 9:45AM
Warm Springs – Tenino Apartments Meals served at Elk Loop & Kalama Lane Meal time: 10:00AM – 10:15AM
Warm Springs – Trailer Court Meals served at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street Meal time: 10:30AM – 10:45AM
Warm Springs – Seekseequa Meals served in the Firehall parking lot Meal time: 11:15AM – 11:30AM
Warm Springs – Upper Dry Creek Meals served at Tommie Street at the North End Meal time: 9:30AM – 9:45AM
Warm Springs – Sunnyside Meals served at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive Meal time: 10:00AM – 10:15AM
Warm Springs – Wolfe Point Drive Meals served at first paved road on left – no sign Meal time: 10:30AM – 10:45AM
Warm Springs – Kah-Nee-Ta Meals served at the Hamlets Meal time: 11:00AM – 11:15AM
Warm Springs – Simnasho & Hwy 3 Meals served in the Longhouse parking lot Meal time: 11:30AM – 11:45AM
In Sisters, grab-and-go meals
are available starting March 30 at Sisters Elementary from 8 and 8:30am for breakfast and from 11:30 to noon for lunch.
In Prineville, the Crook County School District is serving 1,800 meals Monday through Friday through dropoffs at 19 school bus stops, and its permanent location at Pioneer South. Find the Crook County school bus stop locations
and the district's message here.