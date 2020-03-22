Masking Together 

T

"You've got a lot of individuals trying to do something," Gorbold said. "It's very easy to make these masks. It's very difficult to put the protocols in place to keep everybody safe. Who's touching the masks? Where are they going? You can't imagine a better product to spread the virus than a mask. That's what keeps me up at night."



Gorbold explained how the group is applying design thinking to form the group and move forward. "First, we have to figure out what the problem is—it's to provide cloth masks that can also be worn over the N95 mask. Right now, nurses are being told that they have to wash their N95, so anything we can do to extend the life of an N95 is good."



While it's not yet clear whether health care workers at St. Charles itself would eventually be able to use homemade masks created by this group and other willing volunteers, there are plenty of other health care workers in the community who potentially could.