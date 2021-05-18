 May 2021 Election Results | Elections | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 18, 2021 Opinion » Elections

May 2021 Election Results 

The latest election returns for elections in Deschutes County

By
Results in the May 2021 Elections begin to trickle in shortly after the polls closed at 8pm May 18.



These are the latest results, updated as of just after 8pm Tuesday night: 


Administrative School District No 1, Director, Zone 1
(Bend-La Pine Schools)


Carrie McPherson Douglass - 69.70%
Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer 30.04%

Administrative School District No 1, Director, Zone 2


Marcus LeGrand 65.08%
Wendy Imel 34.69%

Administrative School District No 1, Director, Zone 4


Shirley Olson 66.18%
Gregg Henton 33.58%

Administrative School Dist No 1, Director, Zone 7, At Large


Janet Sarai Llerandi 59.84%
Jon Haffner 37.81%
Cab Burge 1.99%


Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Position 3


Nathan Hovekamp 74.57%
Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick 25.13%

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Position 4


Zavier Borja 60.64%
Robin Vora 39.02%

Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Position 5


Deb Schoen   74.17%
Elizabeth Hughes Weide  25.35%

Redmond School District 2J, Director, Position 1

Shawn Hartfield   53.81%
Stephanie Hunter 45.89%

Redmond School District 2J, Position 2


Michelle Salinas 40.75%
Michael Summers 35.78%
Lacey J Butts 13.89%

Redmond School District 2J, Position 3


Jill Cummings  46.43%
Lavon Medlock  29.63%
Ron Osmundson  23.67%

Redmond School District 2J, Position 4


Keri Lopez   30.69%
Bob Perry   24.80%
Carmen Lawson  23.08%
Oscar Gonzalez   21.11%

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Pos. 1


Matthew Gilman  65.80%
Jon Golden 33.79%


Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Pos. 2


Mercedes Cook   40.44%
Lena Berry 30.50%
Jeremiah Pedersen  28.66%


Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Pos. 3


Kevin Scoggin   99.01%

_____________________________________________________
SIsters Schools

Sisters School District 6, Position 1


Jenica Cogdill   63.81%
Rodney Cooper  35.81%

Sisters School District 6, Position 2


David Thorsett  99.11%

Sisters School District 6, Position 5


Edie Jones 67.61%
Kevin Eckert 32.01%

Sisters Bond Measure  9-141



Yes   62.30%
No  37.70%

La Pine Bond Measure - Park & Recreation District



Yes 33.63%
No 66.37%


Source: Deschutes County Clerk

