May 2021 Election Results 

esults in the May 2021 Elections begin to trickle in shortly after the polls closed at 8pm May 18.
These are the latest results, updated as of just after 8pm Tuesday night:
Administrative School District No 1, Director, Zone 1
(Bend-La Pine Schools)
Carrie McPherson Douglass - 69.70%
Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer 30.04%
Administrative School District No 1, Director, Zone 2
Marcus LeGrand 65.08%
Wendy Imel 34.69%
Administrative School District No 1, Director, Zone 4
Shirley Olson 66.18%
Gregg Henton 33.58%
Administrative School Dist No 1, Director, Zone 7, At Large
Janet Sarai Llerandi 59.84%
Jon Haffner 37.81%
Cab Burge 1.99%
Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Position 3
Nathan Hovekamp 74.57%
Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick 25.13%
Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Position 4
Zavier Borja 60.64%
Robin Vora 39.02%
Bend Metro Park and Recreation District Position 5
Deb Schoen 74.17%
Elizabeth Hughes Weide 25.35%
Redmond School District 2J, Director, Position 1
Shawn Hartfield 53.81%
Stephanie Hunter 45.89%
Redmond School District 2J, Position 2
Michelle Salinas 40.75%
Michael Summers 35.78%
Lacey J Butts 13.89%
Redmond School District 2J, Position 3
Jill Cummings 46.43%
Lavon Medlock 29.63%
Ron Osmundson 23.67%
Redmond School District 2J, Position 4
Keri Lopez 30.69%
Bob Perry 24.80%
Carmen Lawson 23.08%
Oscar Gonzalez 21.11%
Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Pos. 1
Matthew Gilman 65.80%
Jon Golden 33.79%
Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Pos. 2
Mercedes Cook 40.44%
Lena Berry 30.50%
Jeremiah Pedersen 28.66%
Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Pos. 3
Kevin Scoggin 99.01%
SIsters Schools
Sisters School District 6, Position 1
Jenica Cogdill 63.81%
Rodney Cooper 35.81%
Sisters School District 6, Position 2
David Thorsett 99.11%
Sisters School District 6, Position 5
Edie Jones 67.61%
Kevin Eckert 32.01%
Sisters Bond Measure 9-141
Yes 62.30%
No 37.70%
La Pine Bond Measure - Park & Recreation District
Yes 33.63%
No 66.37%
Source: Deschutes County Clerk