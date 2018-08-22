Joshua Langlais

Bend mayoral candidates Bill Moseley, Brian Douglass, Sally Russell and Charles Baer squared off at Bend's first-ever mayor debate with the Bend Chamber Aug. 14.

In May, residents of Bend voted in favor of electing a directly elected mayor—a shift from the previous process of allowing Bend city councilors to name a mayor from sitting city councilors. The deadline to turn in the necessary signatures in order to appear on the November ballot in the mayor's race is Aug. 28—but ahead of that deadline, the Bend Chamber of Commerce held Bend's first-ever mayoral debate Aug. 14 at 10 Barrel East. Four candidates participated, including City Councilors Bill Moseley and Sally Russell, as well as Brian Douglass and Charles Baer.

Below are excerpts of some of the questions moderators asked. Responses have been edited for brevity, while also attempting to maintain the spirit of each candidate's questions.

Q: Tourism has been lifting Bend's economy through the recession and rebound, but the fiscal year 2018 budget for Visit Bend is expected to be a 9 percent decrease from 2017. Currently, TRT (transient room tax) accounts for 13 percent of the city's general fund—funding for police and fire. How much of the city's budget should be focused on tourism and marketing compared to past years, and why?







Joshua Langlais

Charles Baer

Charles Baer: The answer would be less. And the reason would be, people know Bend is a great place to be, everybody wants to come here, we don't need to say, hey, Bend's great—everybody already knows it. We don't need more people coming to Bend; we've got enough people coming to Bend.

Bill Moseley: I've taken on this issue courageously, really. There's a lot of people in our community that really need tourism as part of their jobs and the local economy. 2017 was actually a record high because of the eclipse that was occurring, so the numbers were a lot higher than they're going to be, if you level out over a period of years it's still growing. And currently, right now, 10 percent of our housing is actually taken up in the form of second homes or short-term rentals—10 percent in a community that is suffering a housing crisis. When our housing costs are going up and up and up, we're continuing to use more of our valuable housing stock for tourism. On top of that, we have a 3.9 percent unemployment. And I can tell you as a business owner, it's hard to find people to grow my company, you just almost can't do it right now, and the last thing we need is a creation of low-wage jobs in our community and that's what tourism brings. I don't think we can just step off a cliff, I think we need to make a gradual transition, but I think the transition for Bend involves going to higher-wage jobs and an economy not focused so exclusively on tourism.

Brian Douglass: I think that we need to take a serious look at how much more we're going to spend on tourism and I think Charles is putting that out, people are coming to Bend because people want to come to Bend, I don't think we need to spend a lot of money to continue to promote that. I realize that the law requires so much of the money that comes in from TRT to be devoted to city services and tourism promotion, but I think we need to take a serious look and say I think we've got enough money going toward tourism promotion that I think we have a lot of other issues, housing, as councilor said is critical, affordable housing as well... a whole series of things.

Sally Russell: I think it's also really important to know that there are really strict laws around how we use our TRT dollars, and 65 percent of the tourism tax dollars go directly into our general fund, and another 4 percent go directly to police and fire. And most of the general fund goes to police and fire. So we have a really important revenue stream and we need to be really careful about what we do with it. On top of that, we're really, really constrained by the laws that are on the books today, which we've tried really hard to shift, but it's hard...

Q: The group that's offering to move forward with the dredging of Mirror Pond is looking for the City of Bend to put in about $1 million of a $6.7 million project. Do you support that level of funding from the city for the project, and if not, is there another solution out there that hasn't been considered?





Joshua Langlais

Brian Douglass

Brian Douglass: I want to tell you first of all on Mirror Pond dredging no city money needs to be spent and can be spent. The city doesn't have the money to put a million dollars into that project. The other partners either don't want to or they have the money but they're not going to do that. I believe that there is a solution to Mirror Pond dredging. It's called the formation of a private, Local Improvement District that can be set up by boundary.

Sally Russell: I think the funding is really an issue for our community—I mean, you know, why put—$2 million is what it takes every year to fill our potholes, and they're looking for $6 million, so how are we going to get there? I don't know the answer yet, but I'm hoping that at some point we find a funding stream and we can get this work done.

Charles Baer: If we don't do anything with Mirror Pond it's eventually going to turn into a marsh. That being said, Plan A, I think most people agree with me, is to leave it alone. It's an iconic part of our city. Now, Plan B, blow up the dam and let the river run wild. And the new land that is created, half of it lawn—part of Drake Park, half of it community garden. Try that for a couple years, if we like it, great, if we don't like it, dredge it when it's dry. If you dredge it when it's dry it will be way easier, and cheaper. And, do it in the winter, OK, not the summer. And that's it.

Bill Moseley: Mirror Pond is essentially a recreational facility, and the real issue here really isn't about whether we need to dredge and who pays for it. We need to ask the Bend Parks and Rec District to play fair. They need to play fair with the citizens of Bend. They have a budget that's actually equal to the entire budget that Bend spends on police, fire, street preservation... virtually every city service that we do, and they can't come up with the money to maintain a recreational facility.

Q: Obviously the relationship of the new mayor position to the rest of the City Council will probably get a lot of scrutiny but there are a lot of city staffers who will also be dealing with this new position for the first time as well. What do you see as the relationship between the mayor and the staff?

Brian Douglass: The first thing I think everybody realizes is that the first day in office I plan to sit down with Eric King and have a conversation with him about how we're going to move from a strong city manager city government to a strong mayoral management of the city. It's going to be an interesting transition for the first time, for the first four years, which I hope to be able to lay the groundwork so the second time, the second mayor comes, that we will have done a lot of the basic groundwork that needs to be done.





Joshua Langlais

Sally Russell

Sally Russell: I think it's really important to clarify that what our community voted on—decided to move forward with—was an elected mayor. They did not decide to change the structure of our council-staff relationships... so I not only look forward to a really healthy relationship with our staff but to making sure that when I work with the council, make sure that we can give our staff really good policy direction and to figure out the budget where they can implement our policy and our priorities around the city. I also think it's really important that the role of mayor not only has to do with working well with our staff and bringing our council together, and soliciting feedback from our community, but also being the emissary throughout the state.

Charles Baer: The staff goes a great job and they're kind of in the background, I would try to bring them more to the forefront. Eric King is an excellent city manager, the results speak for themselves, and I would try to have him out more in front, more in public, because he really is pulling a lot of the strings and he's doing a great job, so I think I would try to increase the staff's presence and ability to communicate with the rest of the people instead of just keeping them behind the scenes.





Joshua Langlais

Bill Moseley

Bill Moseley: There's policy disputes with a staff member or whatever that happens on a council, but unequivocally we have a fine staff. We need to really learn most of all how we can really support our staff effectively. When I first joined council the process we went through to set goals was, we spent the money, and then we were interviewed to ask what kind of projects we wanted to do, and then we gave those through a consultant... the third thing we did was we met for two days and said which one of our projects had majority support, and then the third thing we did was we said let's put those items, let's put a header on it and call them goals. So we spent the money, we made the plan and then we set the goals. Council needs to be clearer than that. We need to start—if we want the staff to be effective—we have to set a strategic plan, we have to make a plan—or set goals, make a plan, and then allocate the resources. And I think our staff will support it, if council can be clear on what we want to do.

See the full responses to these questions at bendsource.com.