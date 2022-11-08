Midterm Election: Measure Results 

I



Make county commissioner seats in Deschutes County nonpartisan

Yes: 61.68%

No: 38.32%





9-152

Psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in rural Deschutes County

Yes: 45.30%

No: 54.70%





9-155

Bend-La Pine Schools bond



Yes: 58.33%



Measure 9-154: Declaring a Two-Year Moratorium on Psilocybin Service Centers Yes: 55.25% No: 44.75%

Measure 9-153: Declaring a Prohibition on the Manufacture of Psilocybin Products Yes: 58.77% No: 41.23%

Measure 9-151: Five-Year Operating Levy for Park and Recreation Services Yes: 39.32% No: 60.68%

Oregon state measures



Measure 111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.

Yes: 49.61%

No: 50.39%

Measure 112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.

Yes: 54.57%

No: 45.43%

Measure 113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.

Yes: 68.13%

No: 31.87%

Measure 114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.

Yes: 51.15%

No: 48.85%