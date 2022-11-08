Midterm Election: Measure Results 

Oregon state measures
Measure 111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.
Yes: 49.61%
No: 50.39%
Measure 112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
Yes: 54.57%
No: 45.43%
Measure 113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.
Yes: 68.13%
No: 31.87%
Measure 114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.
Yes: 51.15%
No: 48.85%
