November 08, 2022 Opinion » Elections

Midterm Election: Measure Results 

Results from measures in Deschutes County, Redmond and the state of Oregon

By
In addition to voting on who will be Oregon's next governor and who voters want for Bend and Redmond leadership positions, a number of measures were on the ballot this year, both locally and in Oregon state.
click to enlarge SOURCE
  • Source

These are the most up-to-date election results from the measures on your ballot in 2022:

Deschutes County measures

9-148 Make county commissioner seats in Deschutes County nonpartisan
Yes: 61.68%
No: 38.32%

9-152 Psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in rural Deschutes County
Yes: 45.30%
No: 54.70%

9-155 Bend-La Pine Schools bond
Yes: 58.33%
No: 41.67%

Redmond measures

Measure 9-150: Bonds to Construct New Community Recreational Facility to Expand Programs
Yes: 49.51%
No: 50.49%

Measure 9-151: Five-Year Operating Levy for Park and Recreation Services
Yes: 39.32%
No: 60.68%

Measure 9-153: Declaring a Prohibition on the Manufacture of Psilocybin Products
Yes: 58.77%
No: 41.23%

Measure 9-154: Declaring a Two-Year Moratorium on Psilocybin Service Centers
Yes: 55.25%
No: 44.75%

Oregon state measures

Measure 111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.
Yes: 49.61%
No: 50.39%

Measure 112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
Yes: 54.57%
No: 45.43%

Measure 113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.
Yes: 68.13%
No: 31.87%

Measure 114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.
Yes: 51.15%
No: 48.85%



Looking for results that are not listed here?  Find the results for state and local candidates on our Candidate Results page. For other races, see the Deschutes County Clerk's elections page. 

