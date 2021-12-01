Missing Ingredient: The Holiday Cocktail 

Buy local. Buy gifts of experience. These are just some of the mantras one might hear from a certain type of shopper this time of year. But by picking up a bottle or two of a locally made spirit, locals have a way to do both things at once. Grab a bottle from one of the Central Oregon distilleries mentioned below, and then enjoy the experience of mixing up one of these great cocktails, as recommended by their makers.

Gompers Hanky Panky

After nearly two years of living through a pandemic, some hanky panky is definitely in order.

Courtesy Gompers Gin

This recipe is pretty simple: Mix up 1.5 ounces of Redmond-made Gompers Gin with 1.5 ounces Sweet Vermouth and two dashes of Fernet Branca. Mix with ice and stir until well chilled, then pour it in a coupe or Nick and Nora-style glass. Then garnish with an orange twist.

Buy the gin in person during Gompers' Christmas Market, happening Sat., Dec. 3 from noon to 4pm. A lineup of 15 to 20 local craft vendors will be on hand.

Gompers Distillery

611 NE Jackpine Ct., Redmond

gompersdistillery.com

Cranberry Dreams

With the addition of Ablis CBD to this drink, you get the best of two worlds. For this cranberry-forward drink, mix up 1.5 ounces of Crater Lake Reserve Rye Whiskey, made in Tumalo, with a 50 ml bottle of Ablis CBD Cranberry Blood Orange, a half-ounce of simple syrup and a quarter-ounce of fresh-squeezed lime juice. Stir with ice, and then strain into a Nick and Nora or Martini glass with a garnish of fresh cranberries.

Courtesy Crater Lake Spirits

Crater Lake Spirits

Downtown Tasting Room -

1024 NW Bond St., Bend

Distillery Tasting Room –

19330 Pinehurst Rd., Bend

craterlakespirits.com

Distillers Toddy

Need a hot drink? Try this take on the classic, with the addition of apple syrup. Mix 1.5 ounces of Bend-made Oregon Spirit Distillers Bourbon with a half-ounce of Luster Limoncello Classic Limoncello and a half-ounce of Meadowland Syrup Wood-Fired Apple Syrup. Add hot water and serve with a lemon slice and a cinnamon stick.

Check out more holiday drinks from Oregon Spirit in its December menu at the tasting room—or taste them during the Craft-O holiday bazaar Dec. 11 and 12 at the Old Ironworks on SE Scott Street in Bend.

Courtesy Oregon Spirit

Local spirits are the way to go this holiday season.

Oregon Spirit Distillers

740 NE 1st St., Bend

oregonspiritdistillers.com