May 09, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Moms on Kid-Friendly Dining 

Clutch spots to eat and play with kiddos, either on Mother's Day or otherwise

By
Emmeline Stokes takes a break from the play area at Jackson's Corner to nosh on an apple while her mom cuts her hot dog. - LISA SIPE
  • Lisa Sipe
  Emmeline Stokes takes a break from the play area at Jackson's Corner to nosh on an apple while her mom cuts her hot dog.

Even if you don't have kids, you've probably dined with a munchkin who had a meltdown or couldn't find anything they wanted to eat. Sometimes that kid was just having a bad day. Other times though, the restaurant didn't meet their needs. We asked local moms where they take their kiddos to eat and what's important to them when choosing a restaurant.

Where to get the wiggles out:

Sitting still is a challenge for children, so finding a restaurant with a grassy area gives them the opportunity to run around and get rid of some of their energy. Many of the moms we surveyed told us they pick restaurants specifically with outdoor play areas. No wonder you see so many kids running around in the grass at Crux Fermentation Project; it's not just because of the cornhole.

For plenty of room to run, check out: 10 Barrel Pub East, Bend Brewing Company, Crux Fermentation Project, Looney Bean, On Tap, Spoken Moto, The Bite and Worthy Brewing.

Where kids can play at the table:

It's easy for kids to get bored when they're waiting for their food, and if they aren't hungry they don't find it particularly fun to watch other people eat. Restaurants that provide crayons, paper, books and toys give kids something fun to do while they're hanging out with adults. Local mom Carolyn Stokes told us she goes to Sunriver Brewing, in Sunriver, specifically because they have an inside, walled-in area just for her three kids to hang out.

For hooking kids up with activities, check out: Bangers & Brews, Immersion Brewing, Jackson's Corner, Laughing Planet, Pacific Pizza & Brew, Sunriver Brewing in Sunriver and Wild Oregon Foods.

Where kids can play with their food:

Sometimes you don't want your munchkin playing with their food, but at Flatbread Pizza, let them break the rules. Kids get to make their own pizza at the table—sauce and all. This activity is sure to make the adults jealous.

Where kids eat free:

Moms also told us taking the family out to dinner is expensive and really adds up when they have more than one kiddo.

For saving some bucks, check out: 900 Wall (kids eat free Sunday nights), IHOP (Monday-Friday nights), Johnny Carino's (Thursday nights), and La Rosa Brookswood (Wednesday nights).

Where to get the veggies:

When researching kid-friendly restaurants, local parent Lisa Panzarella, said, "I'd love to know, as a reader and parent, who offers veggies with their kids' dishes. It's very uncommon to see a vegetable option with kid's meals. Would love to know who provides healthier options!" Panzarella's right. The only vegetables included on most kid menus are french fries.

For great veggie options for kids, check out: 900 Wall, Broken Top Bottle Shop, Immersion Brewing, Jackson's Corner and Laughing Planet.

Listings:

10 Barrel Pub East
62950 NE 18th St., Bend
10barrel.com
541-241-7733

900 Wall
900 NW Wall St., Bend
900wall.com
541-323-6295

Bangers & Brews
1288 SW Simpson Ave, Bend
bangersandbrews.com
541-389-2050

Bend Brewing Company
1019 NW Brooks St., Bend
bendbrewingco.com
541-383-1599

Broken Top Bottle Shop
1740 NW Pence Ln., Bend
btbsbend.com
541-728-0703

Crux Fermentation Project
50 SW Division St., Bend
cruxfermentation.com
541-385-3333

Flatbread Pizza
375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend
flatbreadpizza.com
541-728-0600

IHOP
30 NE Bend River Mall Dr., Bend
ihop.com
541-317-9812

Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way, Bend
imbrewing.com
541-633-7821

Jackson's Corner Westside
845 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
541 647-2198

Jackson's Corner Eastside
1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend
541 382-1751
Jacksonscornerbend.com

Johnny Carino's
63455 N. Hwy 97, Bend
carinos.com
541-318-6300

La Rosa Brookswood
19570 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend
larosabend.com
541-318-7210

Laughing Planet
913 NE 3rd St., Bend
laughingplanetcafe.com
541-306-3995

Looney Bean
961 NW Brooks St., Bend
looneybean.com
541-408-9142

On Tap
1424 NE Cushing Dr. Bend
ontapbend.com
Pacific Pizza & Brew

340 SW Century Dr., Bend
pacificpizzabrew.com
541-550-7887

Spoken Moto
310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
spokenmoto.com
541-306-6689

Sunriver Brewing
57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver
sunriverbrewingcompany.com
541-593-3007

The Bite Tumalo
19845 7th St., Bend
thebitetumalo.com
541-610-6457

Wild Oregon Foods
61334 S. Hwy. 97, Bend
wildoregonfoods.com
541-668-6344

Worthy Brewing
495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend
worthybrewing.com
541-639-4776


