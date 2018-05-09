Moms on Kid-Friendly Dining 

Lisa Sipe

Emmeline Stokes takes a break from the play area at Jackson's Corner to nosh on an apple while her mom cuts her hot dog.

Even if you don't have kids, you've probably dined with a munchkin who had a meltdown or couldn't find anything they wanted to eat. Sometimes that kid was just having a bad day. Other times though, the restaurant didn't meet their needs. We asked local moms where they take their kiddos to eat and what's important to them when choosing a restaurant.

Where to get the wiggles out:

Sitting still is a challenge for children, so finding a restaurant with a grassy area gives them the opportunity to run around and get rid of some of their energy. Many of the moms we surveyed told us they pick restaurants specifically with outdoor play areas. No wonder you see so many kids running around in the grass at Crux Fermentation Project; it's not just because of the cornhole.

For plenty of room to run, check out: 10 Barrel Pub East, Bend Brewing Company, Crux Fermentation Project, Looney Bean, On Tap, Spoken Moto, The Bite and Worthy Brewing.

Where kids can play at the table:

It's easy for kids to get bored when they're waiting for their food, and if they aren't hungry they don't find it particularly fun to watch other people eat. Restaurants that provide crayons, paper, books and toys give kids something fun to do while they're hanging out with adults. Local mom Carolyn Stokes told us she goes to Sunriver Brewing, in Sunriver, specifically because they have an inside, walled-in area just for her three kids to hang out.

For hooking kids up with activities, check out: Bangers & Brews, Immersion Brewing, Jackson's Corner, Laughing Planet, Pacific Pizza & Brew, Sunriver Brewing in Sunriver and Wild Oregon Foods.

Where kids can play with their food:

Sometimes you don't want your munchkin playing with their food, but at Flatbread Pizza, let them break the rules. Kids get to make their own pizza at the table—sauce and all. This activity is sure to make the adults jealous.

Where kids eat free:

Moms also told us taking the family out to dinner is expensive and really adds up when they have more than one kiddo.

For saving some bucks, check out: 900 Wall (kids eat free Sunday nights), IHOP (Monday-Friday nights), Johnny Carino's (Thursday nights), and La Rosa Brookswood (Wednesday nights).

Where to get the veggies:

When researching kid-friendly restaurants, local parent Lisa Panzarella, said, "I'd love to know, as a reader and parent, who offers veggies with their kids' dishes. It's very uncommon to see a vegetable option with kid's meals. Would love to know who provides healthier options!" Panzarella's right. The only vegetables included on most kid menus are french fries.

For great veggie options for kids, check out: 900 Wall, Broken Top Bottle Shop, Immersion Brewing, Jackson's Corner and Laughing Planet.

Listings:



10 Barrel Pub East

62950 NE 18th St., Bend

10barrel.com

541-241-7733

900 Wall

900 NW Wall St., Bend

900wall.com

541-323-6295

Bangers & Brews

1288 SW Simpson Ave, Bend

bangersandbrews.com

541-389-2050

Bend Brewing Company

1019 NW Brooks St., Bend

bendbrewingco.com

541-383-1599

Broken Top Bottle Shop

1740 NW Pence Ln., Bend

btbsbend.com

541-728-0703

Crux Fermentation Project

50 SW Division St., Bend

cruxfermentation.com

541-385-3333

Flatbread Pizza

375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend

flatbreadpizza.com

541-728-0600

IHOP

30 NE Bend River Mall Dr., Bend

ihop.com

541-317-9812

Immersion Brewing

550 SW Industrial Way, Bend

imbrewing.com

541-633-7821

Jackson's Corner Westside

845 NW Delaware Ave., Bend

541 647-2198



Jackson's Corner Eastside

1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

541 382-1751

Jacksonscornerbend.com

Johnny Carino's

63455 N. Hwy 97, Bend

carinos.com

541-318-6300

La Rosa Brookswood

19570 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend

larosabend.com

541-318-7210

Laughing Planet

913 NE 3rd St., Bend

laughingplanetcafe.com

541-306-3995

Looney Bean

961 NW Brooks St., Bend

looneybean.com

541-408-9142

On Tap

1424 NE Cushing Dr. Bend

ontapbend.com

Pacific Pizza & Brew

340 SW Century Dr., Bend

pacificpizzabrew.com

541-550-7887

Spoken Moto

310 SW Industrial Way, Bend

spokenmoto.com

541-306-6689

Sunriver Brewing

57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver

sunriverbrewingcompany.com

541-593-3007

The Bite Tumalo

19845 7th St., Bend

thebitetumalo.com

541-610-6457

Wild Oregon Foods

61334 S. Hwy. 97, Bend

wildoregonfoods.com

541-668-6344

Worthy Brewing

495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

worthybrewing.com

541-639-4776