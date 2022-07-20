 More Executives Out at St. Charles | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 20, 2022 News » Local News

More Executives Out at St. Charles 

St. Charles lost three executives in the last week as the health care provider struggles to overcome its pandemic-related financial deficit

By

St. Charles Health System eliminated two executive positions on Friday, just three days after its CEO and president, Joe Sluka, announced his resignation. The nonprofit hospital system says it's eliminating the two positions to cut costs as it reports a loss of $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The hospital system has operated on tight margins since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It posted its highest reported operating margin in 2019, bringing in nearly $57 million, but in 2020 it only earned $1.4 million after expenses, and in 2021 St. Charles reported more than $14 million in losses.

click to enlarge Executive Rod Marchiando is leaving St. Charles. - COURTESY OF LINKEDIN
  • Courtesy of LinkedIn
  • Executive Rod Marchiando is leaving St. Charles.

The role of executive vice president and chief physician executive, both held by Dr. Jeff Absalon, as well as the senior vice president of strategy, held by Rod Marchiando, will be vacated by Aug. 1. St. Charles's most recent public tax forms show Absalon made just over $600,000 in 2019, while Marchiando earned over $381,000 in the same year. Dr. Steve Gordon, the interim president and CEO of St. Charles, thanked the outgoing executives for their work and wished them well in their next endeavors.

Absalon and Marchiando are the first executives to go as the hospital addresses its funding crisis, but in May St. Charles laid off 105 people and eliminated 76 vacant positions. St. Charles said the positions were mostly non-clinical in areas like finance, IT and human resources. It's still aggressively hiring for clinical roles but is struggling to fill positions at pre-pandemic costs. A March report from Kaufman Hall, a financial advisory firm, tracked a 37% increase in per-patient labor costs between March 2019 and March 2022, and contract labor — like traveling nurses — increased from 2% of labor expenses to 11%.

click to enlarge Executive Jeff Absalon is leaving St. Charles. - COURTESY OF WEBMD
  • Courtesy of WebMD
  • Executive Jeff Absalon is leaving St. Charles.

Though there's a funding crisis at many hospitals, many St. Charles employees put some blame on decisions made before and during the pandemic. In June nearly 300 St. Charles employees, consisting of physicians, nurse practitioners and other health care workers, announced their intention to join the American Federation of Teachers Union, the United States' second largest teachers union that includes about 20,000 health care professionals.

In a press release Central Oregon Providers Network said it's not seeking a union to secure better pay or benefits, but to increase the staff's say in the decision-making process.

With a union, St. Charles will no longer be able to ignore our input affecting patient care. We need to be at the table and work with the administration to ensure patients are the top priority. Through collaboration, we can improve patient care and ensure responsible decision-making.—Dr. Josh Plank tweet this

"With a union, St. Charles will no longer be able to ignore our input affecting patient care. We need to be at the table and work with the administration to ensure patients are the top priority. Through collaboration, we can improve patient care and ensure responsible decision-making," said Dr. Josh Plank, a hospitalist at St. Charles, in a press release.

Both Absalon and Marchiando are expected to stay through the month pending transition plans for their areas of responsibilities.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Badminton Night!

Staff Pick
Badminton Night! - Bend Hoops

Mondays, 7-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 22
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Legal Help Wanted

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 20, 2022
    Oregon's Chief Justice demands plan to address public defender shortage as the state is sued over failing to provide attorneys to low-income defendants More »

  • Local News »

    State of the Union: Abortion

    • By Nicole Vulcan, Ashton Pittman, Mississippi Free Press, Judith Davidoff, and Maggie Q. Thompson
    • Jul 20, 2022
    Three stories from the frontlines of the abortion bans in Wisconsin, Mississippi and Texas More »

  • Local News »

    Redmond Recreation

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 20, 2022
    Redmond voters will vote on a new recreation facility, just three years after rejecting a similar proposal More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Legal Help Wanted

    Legal Help Wanted

    Oregon's Chief Justice demands plan to address public defender shortage as the state is sued over failing to provide attorneys to low-income defendants
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 20, 2022
  • Redmond Recreation

    Redmond Recreation

    Redmond voters will vote on a new recreation facility, just three years after rejecting a similar proposal
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 20, 2022
  • Sluka Stepping Down

    Sluka Stepping Down

    The CEO of St. Charles Health System is transitioning to an advisor role after eight years leading the company
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 14, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 20-26, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation