More Italian for the West Side 

Bend is getting another Italian dining concept, brought to you by Sixtop, the people who created Hablo Tacos, Bos Taurus and Miyagi Ramen in Bend. Nome Italiano is described as a "high-end/fine dining Italian restaurant," according to a local jobs listing. It occupies the space off Century Drive previously occupied by Baltazar's Seafood Restaurant, which closed its doors in early 2021. With hiring currently underway, Nome is expected to open this month.

Rawpixel