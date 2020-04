Mt. Bachelor Passholders Get Credit for Next Season 

P

click image DimiTalen, Wikimedia

eople who paid for tickets or season passes to Mt. Bachelor can look forward to getting a discount on passes for next season, following the closure of the ski resort last month due to COVID-19. Mt. Bachelor announced Thursday that it is giving out vouchers that people can use for the 2020-21 season—though the vouchers won't entirely cover the cost of the passes paid for this year. Adults who paid for a season pass this season—at a cost of roughly $1000, will get a $150 credit toward next season, for example. Those who bought the Ski or Ride in 5 Deal will be able to roll any lessons they haven't used into next season.Mt. Bachelor is also offering to pay back bookings such as lessons, activities, rentals, camping reservations, RendezVan RV reservations and Sunchaser spring passes, to reimbursing bookings made starting on March 15.

2019-2020 passholders should expect their season and multi-day vouchers to automatically be in their accounts by April 28, when Mt. Bachelor will announce new Outplay 365, bike park and other winter 2020-2021 pass products. Vouchers will be active until May 31, 2021, and some new payment plans will be available on Outplay 365, Alpine Season Pass and Midweek Pass products. Best prices for pass products will be April 28, 2020-June 30, 2020.

“Although we still hold out hope for a return to the slopes this spring, we wanted to make sure our guests know we have not stopped thinking about them and are grateful for their ongoing support," John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor stated in a press release April 16.

Since March 20, when Mt. Bachelor closed all operations for the safety of their guests and staff, the mountain has also made sure to cut down tasks on site to only employees who are absolutely necessary, asking other staff members to work from home and socially distance. Others have been furloughed.



Mt. Bachelor has provided food to employees in need and donated hundreds of new and used ski goggles to first line health care workers.