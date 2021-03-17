Naked Winery Becomes Evoke 

Naked Winery, the winery franchise with a location in the Old Mill, has changed its name. Naked Winery is now known as Evoke Winery. The winery, based in Hood River, has been known since 2005 as the winery using humor and playful names, such as "Beach, Please Chardonnay" and "Take Me Away Rose," among other provocative titles.

"The company navigated years of legal and marketplace confusion with the online wine club NakedWines.com. In order to avoid additional confusion, owner Peter Steinfeld made the decision to enter into a trademark purchase agreement with NakedWines.com at the end of last year," stated a press release from the newly named Evoke.

click to enlarge Courtesy Evoke Winery

Evoke has locations in Hood River and Seaside, along with Bend, and plans to open another location in Vancouver, Washington, later this year.