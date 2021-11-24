 Native Foodways, Native Stories | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 24, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Native Foodways, Native Stories 

Tribal connections on Thanksgiving Day, or anytime

By

Taking time out for giving thanks on just a single day is an odd thing to ponder for Spring Olson, a local farmer and the daughter of a chief in the Kingikmuit tribe. Native people give thanks every day for what the land—and the sea—provide, Olson told the Source in 2019. Back then, Olson was planning a Thanksgiving feast that focused on native foodways.

As Thanksgiving approaches once again, Olson, who owns the Tumalo farm, Sakari Botanicals, continues on with her quest to champion indigenous foods. She collaborates on the Central Oregon Seed Exchange, available at Central Oregon Locavore, offering free seeds and agricultural education. Olson's current product list of items grown at her farm includes a host of teas, jams and a line of hot sauces—as well as non-edible items including botanical bath salts and body oils. Sakari Botanicals is found at sakarifarms.com.

NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

Wisdom of the Elders

Meanwhile, on Thanksgiving Day, Warm Springs radio station KWSO is offering special programming. The "Wisdom of the Elders" marathon starts Wednesday afternoon and runs through Thanksgiving Day, offering perspectives from tribal people over a two-day period. KWSO is available in some parts of Central Oregon at 91.9FM and online at KWSO.org.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
