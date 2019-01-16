Naturally Fit 

It's a new year and many people will be out trying new things, from exciting outdoor excursions to new fitness regimens. Don't jump in feet first without taking measures to prep your body. Katelyn Dexter of Fettle Botanic Supply and Counsel Bend has a few suggestions for keeping your body in tiptop shape, naturally.

Minerals – Recovery & Regeneration (such as Nettle, Alfalfa, Spirulina or Gotu Kola)

Fettle Botanic Supply & Counsel Bend

Before you reach for that medicine cabinet, try these natural remedies for aches and pains.

Did you know the average carrot today is significantly less nutritious than one in 1950? A 2004 study of Department of Agriculture data collected on 43 garden crops from 1950 to 1999 found a decline in six nutrients — protein, calcium, potassium, iron and vitamins B2 and C. "Minerals kick start recovery and regeneration and are the building blocks to many processes in the body and are necessary for strong bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments and overall health and development," says Dexter.

Green Tea – Anti-Inflammatory

If you're not a fan of popping pills every time you have join paint, green tea is an excellent natural anti-inflammatory. Rich in antioxidants, this tasty tea also boosts metabolism.

"As a thermogenic herb it increases fat burning and has been shown to support healthy metabolism — bonus — it contains L-theanine which is an amino acid that has a relaxing, non-sedating effect," says Dexter.

Hawthorn Berry – Blood Pressure & Circulation

The herb's antioxidant properties help to strengthen the heart, support healthy blood pressure levels along with reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

"Hawthorn berry is a favorite herb for athletes," says Dexter. "While exercise is great for the body and mind, it does put stress on the body and it's important to give ourselves the nutrition we need to enhance recovery and encourage optimal performance."

Arnica Oil – Treat Sprains, Strains & Muscle Pain

If you find yourself sore after a day out on the mountain, this essential oil can reduce pain for your exercise-related injuries. Try applying it topically to your sprains, strains and bruises.

Dexter's shop offers more tips and regularly scheduled community classes to help people learn more.

Fettle Botanic Supply & Counsel Bend

19570 Amber Meadow Dr., #120, Bend

541-728-2368

fettlebotanic.com