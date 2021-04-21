 Needle In A Bae Stack | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 21, 2021 Culture » Advice & Fun

Needle In A Bae Stack 

If you can't scale back your standards, you should make peace with the likely outcome

By

Needle In A Bae Stack

I am a 31-year-old woman, and I can't figure out why I'm having such a hard time finding a man. I am attractive (in good shape and considered pretty); have a master's degree; am successful in a competitive business; and I love to read and talk about news, history, and ideas. I have wonderful friends; I've worked hard to resolve my issues; and I do my best to be a kind person. I just want my match: someone who's smart, highly educated, equally successful or more so, attractive (tall — at least 6-foot-1 — and masculine), passionate, well-read, and a good person. What's wrong with me that, even with online dating, I rarely find men even in the ballpark of what I want?

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

—Miserable

Grocery shopping's easy when your list has generic items — "beer," "chips," and "cheese"—and not "cheese from free-range Albanian yaks raised by monks, whispering positive affirmations to them as they graze": "You are loved, loving, and lovable, and you manifest perfect health by making smart choices."

You're looking for "that special someone," not "that random anydude." You've developed yourself (advanced degree, cool job, and smartgirl interests), which sharply narrows the pool of equally achieving men you have to choose from. Being a woman likely adds another layer of difficulty, through "hypergamy." This is the strong evolved female motivation to "marry up"—or at least date partners of a higher socioeconomic status (the guy in the corner office over the corner barber).

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Women, in general, are the vastly choosier sex in the mating market—in online dating and beyond. This aligns with evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers' 1972 theory of "parental investment." Trivers predicted that the members of a species—typically the lady ones—who have the greatest possible costs from having sex (pregnancy and offspring to provide for) would be the most selective in choosing partners.

Countless scientific findings—across species—support Trivers' theory, including recent research delving into the ratio of heterosexual male versus female "super-likes" on Tinder. (A super-like—by swiping up on a profile—unlike a simple swipe-right "like," triggers an automatic notification to the up-swiped person.) Belgian economics doctoral candidate Brecht Neyt, with his adviser, Stijn Baert, found that women on Tinder super-liked only 4.5% of the men's profiles, while men super-liked 61.9% of the women's. This is effectively digital beer goggles—worn by a big chunk of the straight male population.

And recall hypergamy, women's preference for partners of higher status: a sign a man's likely to have continuing access to resources to provide for any children. Neyt found women liked profiles of men with a master's degree 91% more often (over those with a bachelor's), while men liked women with a master's only 8% more often.

Unfortunately, there's been a higher-ed "gender gap" for decades, with fewer men applying to and graduating from college. In 2003, for example, four-year colleges in the U.S. graduated 1.35 women for every dude who found his way out. As of 2013, women outpaced men in college enrollment 1.4 to 1, and the gap has continued to widen—translating to an increasingly shrinking supply of those highly desired men with master's degrees (or Ph.D.s).

This is a problem because evolved female emotions are your mate-choice watchdog, motivating you to go for high-status men and making you feel bad about dating a man who's a kind but ambitionless slacker, or even one who's just moderately achieving. (Male evolved psychology, on the other hand, works to ensure that men don't shove aside hot, fertile 20-year-olds to go hit on that very attractive grandma with a lovely personality.)

In other words, you can't just tell yourself you shouldn't care about the job or education level a man has: make yourself be as hot for a successful plumber as you are for a successful lawyer. However, you could give your "list" of man minimums a hard look: see whether there are any you could live with cutting, thus increasing your pool of possibilities. For example, because height—tallness—is one of the strongest female preferences for male appearance, there's probably an undertapped stock of sexy, successful, really good men who are on the shorter side: uh, "condensed, dark, and handsome."

If you can't scale back your standards, you should make peace with the likely outcome: You'll probably continue to have a tough time finding the sort of man you want. Like other women looking for love who are high climbers on the career ladder, you might eventually come to the conclusion that you have two choices: a nice, loving, hardworking guy a few rungs below you or one of those body pillows that you draw a face on and name Ted.

About The Author

Amy Alkon

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Earth Day is Upon Us
Free Will Astrology—Week of April 22
Letters to the Editor 4/22/21
In a Housing Crisis, Put the Focus Back on Locals
Drawing the Lines
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Webcast: The Loneliest Polar Bear

Staff Pick
Webcast: The Loneliest Polar Bear

Wed., April 21, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Amy Alkon

  • Buddy Heat & Last Manchild Standing

    Buddy Heat & Last Manchild Standing

    You don't want to get all emotionally attached and then find that sexually, you go together like peanut butter and a repeating saw
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • Flush To Judgment

    Flush To Judgment

    Wondering whom you're with?
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Apr 7, 2021
  • Stalk Of Shame &amp; The Blurt Locker

    Stalk Of Shame & The Blurt Locker

    Chasing a man into wanting you is usually about as successful as trying to split atoms with small household toolStalk Of Shame
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Mar 24, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 21-28, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation