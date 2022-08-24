Nest News 

Read to Achieve: New Oregon Battle of the Books Titles Released





ince 2006, Oregon Battle of the Books has delighted students with its annual tournament-style competitions. Reading pre-selected titles and answering trivia questions, teams who win the battles at their school can advance to regional and state-level competitions

Run primarily by volunteers through the Oregon Association of School Libraries, OBOB’s mission is to encourage and recognize students who enjoy reading, to broaden reading comprehension and to promote cooperative learning and teamwork among students.

Recently, the titles for the 2022-23 school year have been released and local bookshop, Roundabout Books, will present a new series featuring OBOB authors from the third to eighth grade book list.

These events will be one-hour Zoom meetings where students, teachers and parents can interact with the authors and learn more about the titles.

For more information: oregonbattleofthebooks.org or roundaboutbookshop.com



Sprayground and Bouldering Area Debut in Southeast Bend

he newest addition to Bend’s public parks, Alpenglow Community Park in Southeast Bend, officially opened this summer. Alpenglow is a 37-acre park that includes an open lawn area, bouldering area, playground and sprayground, as well as an off-leash area for dogs.

Of note is the sprayground, which is the first of its kind for the Bend Park and Recreation District, providing a reprieve from hot weather, free of charge to all.

Intentionally abundant with natural areas, Alpenglow also has over two miles of ADA-accessible paved paths, bringing new recreation possibilities for a wide variety of users.

The bouldering area is another first for a Bend park, boasting three structures including natural routes, set routes with handholds as well as accessible routes with rope assist for adaptive climbers.

The property for Alpenglow Community Park was acquired in 2014, with funds from a 2012 voter-approved bond measure.





Girls, It’s Time to Shred

Gaining confidence through sport has long been recognized as a beneficial path for youth. Local Girls AllRide, an offshoot of the popular Ladies AllRide program, has taken this philosophy and applied it specifically to girls and mountain biking.

“The main goal is to help girls develop their mountain biking skills and have fun, while also helping them learn how to face fears, believe in themselves and build confidence,” explains Ali Halpin, Program Director for Girls AllRide. "We are excited to help the younger generation create community through sport.”

Encouraging young girls to embrace a sport traditionally dominated by males, Girls AllRide gives preadolescent girls a place to feel confident, while teaching them the basics of riding.

This fall, Girls AllRide is offering after-school camps beginning in September for girls ages nine through 15.

For more information: ladiesallride.com/girls-allride



Bringing Home Baby

Research shows that 95% of parents need some form of support after the birth of a new child. Family Connects recognizes this need and is offering free home visits to families welcoming a baby, including foster and adoptive parents.

The visit is scheduled approximately three weeks after delivery or hospital discharge to assess the health of caregiver and baby, answer questions and provide resources. Family Connects is available to families enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan in Deschutes and Jefferson counties and to all families in Crook County, with services coming soon to Warm Springs residents.

While participating in the Family Connects program, mothers were less likely to report postpartum depression or anxiety.

Learn more at: familyconnectscentraloregon.org