New Donut Delivery for Bend 

ource readers have already been alerted to some of Central Oregon's delightful donuts through Source contributor Brian Yaeger's recent donut reviews
—but on top of that, there's a new sweet treat in town.
Courtesy Little Pine Donuts/Instagram
Little Pine Donuts will deliver brioche-style donuts right to your door.
Little Pine Donuts announced its opening in January, offering brioche donuts made fresh each morning. Customers can make orders at least one day in advance for donuts that come in various flavors. Current offerings include donuts filled with vanilla, Nutella, lemon and a seasonal strawberries and cream, all made without fillers or stabilizers.
Delivery is available Friday through Sunday. Orders can be placed at littlepinedonuts.com
or through Little Pine Donuts' Facebook or Instagram @littlepinedonuts.