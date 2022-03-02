 New Donut Delivery for Bend | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

New Donut Delivery for Bend 

Brioche style donuts, anyone?

By
Source readers have already been alerted to some of Central Oregon's delightful donuts through Source contributor Brian Yaeger's recent donut reviews—but on top of that, there's a new sweet treat in town.

click to enlarge Little Pine Donuts will deliver brioche-style donuts right to your door. - COURTESY LITTLE PINE DONUTS/INSTAGRAM
  • Courtesy Little Pine Donuts/Instagram
  • Little Pine Donuts will deliver brioche-style donuts right to your door.

Little Pine Donuts announced its opening in January, offering brioche donuts made fresh each morning. Customers can make orders at least one day in advance for donuts that come in various flavors. Current offerings include donuts filled with vanilla, Nutella, lemon and a seasonal strawberries and cream, all made without fillers or stabilizers.

Delivery is available Friday through Sunday. Orders can be placed at littlepinedonuts.com or through Little Pine Donuts' Facebook or Instagram @littlepinedonuts.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
