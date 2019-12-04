 New Redmond Hotel Opens Friday | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 04, 2019 News » Local News

New Redmond Hotel Opens Friday 

Downtown hotel will serve as an anchor for the city's ongoing revitalization

By
Following two years of renovations by Soul Community Planet, the downtown Redmond hotel will officially open December 6 as the SCP Redmond.

The hotel features 49 rooms and suites, coworking spaces, a rooftop garden and conservatory, fitness center and a variety of food and beverage venues, such as the Provisions Market.

Views from above The Rooftop bar at the SCP Redmond.
  • Darris Hurst
  • Views from above The Rooftop bar at the SCP Redmond.
"The vision of Soul Community Planet is to make the world around us a better place by serving those who value personal wellness, social good and the environment. We're pleased to bring this concept to Redmond, Oregon – a community that clearly embodies the values of Soul Community Planet," said SCP Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse in a press release. "After a comprehensive two-year, $7 million renovation, we've modernized and upgraded the entire facility. Our hope is that the new SCP Redmond will serve as a welcoming hub for people to experience the beauty and adventure of Central Oregon, cultivate new relationships and embrace life."

The hotel will also have 14 "peaceful" rooms, designed specifically for guest relaxation. These rooms will be free of TVs, clocks and radios and each will have a yoga mat, meditation pillow, sound machine and different essential oils and teas.

SCP Redmond is located right in downtown Redmond on the corner of 6th and Evergreen. This looks to be a welcome addition to the already-growing community, as it will serve as a host to a variety of traffic near many local businesses.

The hotel is also offering services to locals with its SCP memberships. These memberships come with a floating workspace in the Commons space, office supplies and amenities,  a day-use locker, access to the conference room, complimentary beverages, 24/7 access to the fitness studio, 10% off items at the Provisions Market and other hotel accommodations. There are available membership add-ons for extra cost and discounted rates for fitness-only memberships.

Reservations are now available with special opening prices of $125 a night.
