New Taco Spot for Bend's East Side 

iners on Bend's east side can find a new place to grab tasty tacos. Tacos El Machin offers street-style tacos inspired by the cuisine of Mexico City. The space at 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, near Timbers East, is the project of Noe Morales, who grew up in San Diego enjoying the flavors of the Southern California/Mexico border.
Owner Noe Morales operates two other Tacos El Machin locations in Albany and Corvallis.
"The southern influences bringing the authentic Mexican street food from the San Diego and Texas areas is exciting for Bend," Morales said in a press release. The space is a casual sit-down style restaurant with catering available for private events. This is the third location for Tacos El Machin, with other locations open in Albany and Corvallis. Find more information at tacoselmachin.com
