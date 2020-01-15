Nominate a river for Wild and Scenic designation 

Do you have a river you love in Oregon? Do you want to see it more protected than it is today? Now's the time to speak up.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is asking Oregonians to nominate more Oregon rivers for the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System—meant to "preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations," according to information at rivers.gov.

Ian Sane, Flickr

Whychus Creek, seen here, is already designated Wild & Scenic from its source to close to Sisters.

People have through Monday, Jan. 20 to submit their ideas via email. Rivers nominated could be added to Wyden's upcoming Wild and Scenic Rivers legislation—building on the legislation Congress passed last February. That effort added more than 250 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers in Oregon—allowing some 2,173 of Oregon's 110,994 miles of rivers to fall under extended federal protection. (FYI, portions, but not all, of the Lower, Middle and Upper Deschutes River are already designated Wild and Scenic, as well as portions of the Crooked River and Whychus Creek in Central Oregon.)

"Whether you are a whitewater rafter, an angler or simply an Oregonian who believes strongly in protecting the river or stream that provides safe drinking water to your community, I want to hear from you," Wyden wrote in an open letter to Oregonians in October.

People can nominate rivers by emailing rivers@wyden.senate.gov. Learn more about the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System at rivers.gov.