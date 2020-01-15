 Nominate a river for Wild and Scenic designation | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Nominate a river for Wild and Scenic designation 

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is asking Oregonians to nominate more Oregon rivers for the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System

By

Do you have a river you love in Oregon? Do you want to see it more protected than it is today? Now's the time to speak up.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is asking Oregonians to nominate more Oregon rivers for the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System—meant to "preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations," according to information at rivers.gov.

Whychus Creek, seen here, is already designated Wild &amp; Scenic from its source to close to Sisters. - IAN SANE, FLICKR
  • Ian Sane, Flickr
  • Whychus Creek, seen here, is already designated Wild & Scenic from its source to close to Sisters.

People have through Monday, Jan. 20 to submit their ideas via email. Rivers nominated could be added to Wyden's upcoming Wild and Scenic Rivers legislation—building on the legislation Congress passed last February. That effort added more than 250 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers in Oregon—allowing some 2,173 of Oregon's 110,994 miles of rivers to fall under extended federal protection. (FYI, portions, but not all, of the Lower, Middle and Upper Deschutes River are already designated Wild and Scenic, as well as portions of the Crooked River and Whychus Creek in Central Oregon.)

"Whether you are a whitewater rafter, an angler or simply an Oregonian who believes strongly in protecting the river or stream that provides safe drinking water to your community, I want to hear from you," Wyden wrote in an open letter to Oregonians in October.

People can nominate rivers by emailing rivers@wyden.senate.gov. Learn more about the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System at rivers.gov.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 15-22, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Go Here

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Pole Creek

    Pole Creek

    A trailhead less traveled
    • by David Sword
    • Aug 1, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation