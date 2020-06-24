 Now Open: Cabin South | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 24, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Now Open: Cabin South 

Bend's new south side bar and grill.

By

Cabin South, opened by the popular westside bar, Cabin 22, has finally announced its grand opening. The bar on Bend's south side was originally intended to open in April but got delayed due to COVID-19. Located in the Brookswood Meadow Plaza on Amber Meadow Drive, Cabin South has a bar and grill, lottery, front and back patios for outdoor seating options, and eight taps, including seasonal cider and kombucha choices. Happy hours and takeout will be available daily, and hours are the same as those at Cabin 22, opening 11am on weekdays and 8am on weekends, with breakfast options available from 8am to noon on weekends.

The new Cabin South Bar & Grill at Brookswood Meadow Plaza in South Bend. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • The new Cabin South Bar & Grill at Brookswood Meadow Plaza in South Bend.

Cabin South
Brookswood Meadow Plaza
19550 Amber Meadow Dr., #120 Bend
541-797-7987


