Now Open: Cabin South 

Cabin South, opened by the popular westside bar, Cabin 22, has finally announced its grand opening. The bar on Bend's south side was originally intended to open in April but got delayed due to COVID-19. Located in the Brookswood Meadow Plaza on Amber Meadow Drive, Cabin South has a bar and grill, lottery, front and back patios for outdoor seating options, and eight taps, including seasonal cider and kombucha choices. Happy hours and takeout will be available daily, and hours are the same as those at Cabin 22, opening 11am on weekdays and 8am on weekends, with breakfast options available from 8am to noon on weekends.
Cabin South
Brookswood Meadow Plaza
19550 Amber Meadow Dr., #120 Bend
541-797-7987
