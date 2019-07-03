Now Open: Miyagi Ramen 

After months of waiting (somewhat) patiently, Miyagi Ramen is now open at the Box Factory in Old Bend.



On July 1, the restaurant masterminds behind the Bos Taurus steakhouse opened their doors to the public. That followed weeks of teasing ramen lovers with tantalizing kitchen test photos via Instagram.

The menu is small, but packs a punch, with four carefully crafted ramen bowls (with one vegan option), as well as a "Not Ramen" side section and a few kids options for "Little Ninjas." Regular hours should be set by next week, but for opening week they'll be serving up noodles in the afternoon from 11am-2:30pm and then in the evening from 5pm until they run out of food.

Miyagi Ramen

550 SW Industrial Way #102, Bend

541-797-7700

Miyagiramen.com



