An Oktoberfest for RedmondOrganizers canceled the annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Bend this year—but over in Redmond, revelers can take part in another party that pays tribute to Munich's massive beer party (which is also canceled for 2021). R'Oktoberfest takes place Sept. 11 at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond. The Redmond Kiwanis Club is holding the event for the 13th year, featuring 22 draft beers, music from Wayward Soul from noon to 4 pm and the Sleepless Truckers from 6 pm to 10pm. The party starts at noon—and as always, Wild Ride offers plenty of food-truck action to soak up all the beer.
R'Oktoberfest
Sat., Sept. 11. Noon-10pm
Wild Ride Brewing
332 SW 5th St., Redmond
