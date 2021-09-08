An Oktoberfest for Redmond

Courtesy R’Oktoberfest

Organizers canceled the annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Bend this year—but over in Redmond, revelers can take part in another party that pays tribute to Munich's massive beer party (which is also canceled for 2021). R'Oktoberfest takes place Sept. 11 at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond. The Redmond Kiwanis Club is holding the event for the 13th year, featuring 22 draft beers, music from Wayward Soul from noon to 4 pm and the Sleepless Truckers from 6 pm to 10pm. The party starts at noon—and as always, Wild Ride offers plenty of food-truck action to soak up all the beer.

R'Oktoberfest

Sat., Sept. 11. Noon-10pm

Wild Ride Brewing

332 SW 5th St., Redmond

Party at McMenamins x2

Oktoberfest is also happening at McMenamins Old St. Francis School this September. The popular hotel and bar complex in downtown Bend is holding its annual Oktoberfest from 1 to 9 pm on Sunday, Sept. 19, featuring live music and plenty of beer. And for those looking for more of an Irish bent to their drinking, show up a day earlier, when McMenamins hosts its Halfway to St. Patrick's Day event. Get specials on food and drink Irish Stout, Irish Mules or an Irish Iced Coffee. The Halfway to St. Patrick's Day event happens Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 10pm.