OLCC Changes Up its Rules in 2022 

In lieu of a stupid gift, such as socks, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, (formerly the Oregon Liquor Control Commission), is gifting Oregonians, and visitors to Oregon, with changes to the rules involving cannabis and hemp products.



Those rules—the majority going into effect between January 1 and July 1—involve what goes into products, their potency and other modifications that seem to be positive for both producers and consumers. (If you feel differently, please share in the comments.)





click to enlarge Unsplash

Some see the changes as for the better.

- On Jan. 1, 2022, Adult Use (aka Recreational) consumers saw their daily purchase limit double, from 1 ounce per day to 2 ounces. Because Oregonians are not down with lightweight, scant packed bowls or pinner joints.



An informal poll amongst my canna-friendly friends revealed that, although illegal, none had issues when previously purchasing an ounce at one dispensary, then visiting another for a second ounce within the same day.



Yet for those without easy access to a dispensary, due to distance or mobility issues, a reduced number of trips to buy flowers is a major win.



Can’t You Hear Me Knocking - A second win for those “dispensary access” groups, as well as those seriously reassessing their interest in leaving the damn house, are the changes in dispensary delivery rules. I can attest to the awesomeness of having cannabis and cannabis products delivered to my front door, and these rule changes seek to make that an option for more Oregonians.



Previously, dispensaries could only provide home delivery to consumers within the city or county where the dispensary was based. The new rule allows delivery across city and county lines, and potentially into the 90+ Oregon cities and counties that have “opted out” of allowing dispensaries within their borders.



So now your favorite dispensary in a nearby, more enlightened, cannabis tax revenue and job generating area can deliver to your home, right?



Maybe.



Per an OLCC bulletin on Dec. 29, 2021 “...A Retailer may deliver…within the city limit of an adjacent city or…county that has adopted an ordinance allowing for interjurisdictional deliveries from adjacent cities or counties. At the time this bulletin was published, no cities or counties have an ordinance allowing for interjurisdictional delivery.”





It’s doubtful these “dry counties” will pass ordinances to allow it, but we’ll see.



Something So Strong - Potency levels have been increased in a number of product categories. Make sure you read the labels, or risk being waaaaay higher than you planned.



Beginning April 1, edibles sold in Oregon may contain 100 mg of THC per package/10 mg per serving, up from 50 mg/5 mg per serving. Transdermal patches and capsules will now be permitted to have 10 mg of THC per serving and 100 mg of THC per package. Cannabis concentrates and extracts will increase from 1000 mg of THC to a whopping 2000 mg THC per package. That next dab might do you right in, so again, read labels.



Ostensibly, stronger products should result in better prices for consumers, with savings from reduced packaging and related costs to the producer passed along.



Papa’s Got a Brand New (Exit) Bag – As of January 1, you won’t need one, as the bulletin explains: “Usable marijuana and hemp (including “plain pre-rolls”) are no longer required to be in child-resistant packaging before leaving a retailer; this would include an exit package.”



Those who gravitate to hemp products will be seeing some changes too.



Beginning July 1, hemp edibles available outside dispensaries will be allowed “2 mg THC per serving, and 20 mg of THC per container.” Unless the sale is to a minor, in which case the product may only have less than .5 mg THC total, because no one wants high lil’ children. Those minor-friendly products can’t have artificially derived cannabinoids either.



Hemp topicals were limited to 10 mg of THC per product, that’s now amended to .3% THC by weight.



Finally, for licensed cannabis businesses, the OLCC has “approved a large-scale re-categorization of violations, including reducing the types of violations” which could result in license cancellations.