February 23, 2022 News » Local News

Old Bend / River West: Old Bend/River West 

The place for historic homes and youthful tenants

By

Smack dab dead in the middle of the city holds two neighborhoods known as Old Bend and River West. These two youthful yet historic sections of Bend nestle all of its residents fairly close to some popular shopping centers and hangout spots like the Old Mill District and a selection of original breweries, restaurants and coffee shops. 10 Barrel's Westside location and Jackson's Corner are two restaurants hot on the list for Bend visitors and locals alike. With few chain options to choose from, folks are forced to try something new at a local hidden gem business.

click to enlarge Wet thrills and spills await adventurers at the Whitewater Park. In this photo, Taylor Woods rips it up on the river wave. - CREDIT ERIC FRECKMAN
  • Credit Eric Freckman
  • Wet thrills and spills await adventurers at the Whitewater Park. In this photo, Taylor Woods rips it up on the river wave.

These portions of town also offer both visitors and residents several free options for entertainment and leisure, including floating the river or catching the echoing sounds of a summer concert happening at the newly named Hayden Homes Amphitheater or downtown outdoor music.

NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

In terms of leisurely entertainment, River West has an abundance of amazing parks where a walk, some fresh air and the sound of flowing water from the Deschutes can help clear your mind and ease your day. Drake Park and the Bend Whitewater Park are popular spots to walk a dog or even paddle board with a furry buddy. Other extreme options like river surfing and whitewater kayaking are also available via Bend's Whitewater Park.

As one of the oldest regions of Bend, much of the housing in these neighborhoods falls on the historic side—cottages built by old lumber-mill workers dot the landscape and stand as reminders that sometimes older can be better. There are also renovated homes, old-timey duplexes and multifamily homes that bring a family feel to the neighborhoods.

click to enlarge Jackson's Corner is the quintessential neighborhood hangout that offers food and drink to match any appetite. - CREDIT COLE DAVIS
  • Credit Cole Davis
  • Jackson's Corner is the quintessential neighborhood hangout that offers food and drink to match any appetite.

People living in this area tend to be young professionals, families and retirees. There is also a large selection of vacation and short-term rental properties, which explains why about 72% of residents have lived there for fewer than 10 years.

Easy access to downtown, all the eateries and drinkeries you can think of and the non-shortage of outdoor activity opportunities make these neighborhoods the top choice for those wanting to move to or relocate in Bend.

Neighborhood:
River West, Old Bend

Who lives here:
Currently about 72% of the residents have lived here less than 10 years. Lots of vacation rentals and short-term rental properties, plus families, young professionals and retirees.

Housing stock:
Classic Bend homes from yesteryear, including a historic district. Small cottages, modernly renovated homes, with some old timey duplexes and multifamily homes.

Median sale price:
$899,750

Reasons why people move here:
This neighborhood is what people think of when they think Bend. Close to the Deschutes River and Drake Park, easy access to downtown.

Parks:
Drake Park, McKay/Whitewater Park, Columbia Park, Harmon Park, Pageant Park, Brooks Park... certainly no shortage of parks in River West!

Public schools:
Highland/Kenwood, Amity Creek and Westside Village magnets. Cascade Middle School, Pacific Crest, Bend Senior High School, Summit High School.

Report summary provided by:
The Levison Group

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
