ONDA's Wild Desert Calendar 

Photographers are encouraged to answer ONDA's call for submissions for the 2022 Wild Desert Calendar which runs through June 12.

"Oregon Natural Desert Association wants to see the desert's special lands, waters and wildlife protected," said Lace Thornberg, ONDA communications manager. "We know that people protect what they love, and the Wild Desert Calendar shows off just how much there is to love in the high desert."

Mark Darnell

Cottonwood Creek near Steens Mountain.

Five photographers whose stunning images have graced many a past calendar offer some sage advice on how to turn a snapshot into a legacy-lasting image on ONDA's website. Planning, patience, and knowledge of the area is a constant refrain that underlies the photographers' work.

Greg Burke, a longtime desert photographer who helped establish ONDA's annual calendar contest, suggests, "In high-contrast scenes with sky or reflections, it's best to expose for the brightest part of the image. There is a wealth of detail in the dark shadows that can be recovered in post-processing; not so much in overexposed highlights."

In addition to stunning landscape images, photographers may also submit photos of wildlife, plants and people enjoying wild spaces and places throughout Oregon's desert landscape. Contributors will be entered into a drawing for a stay at Summer Lake Hot Springs.

The beautiful calendar is a great conservation tool for ONDA, showcasing stunning wild places where a picture is truly worth a thousand words.

See the ONDA website for submission details.



Onda.org

Questions: contact Lace Thornberg, lace@onda.org