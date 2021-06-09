 ONDA's Wild Desert Calendar | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 09, 2021 Outside » Go Here

ONDA's Wild Desert Calendar 

Last call for photo submissions for the 2022 calendar

By

Photographers are encouraged to answer ONDA's call for submissions for the 2022 Wild Desert Calendar which runs through June 12.

"Oregon Natural Desert Association wants to see the desert's special lands, waters and wildlife protected," said Lace Thornberg, ONDA communications manager. "We know that people protect what they love, and the Wild Desert Calendar shows off just how much there is to love in the high desert."

Cottonwood Creek near Steens Mountain. - MARK DARNELL
  • Mark Darnell
  • Cottonwood Creek near Steens Mountain.

Five photographers whose stunning images have graced many a past calendar offer some sage advice on how to turn a snapshot into a legacy-lasting image on ONDA's website. Planning, patience, and knowledge of the area is a constant refrain that underlies the photographers' work.

Greg Burke, a longtime desert photographer who helped establish ONDA's annual calendar contest, suggests, "In high-contrast scenes with sky or reflections, it's best to expose for the brightest part of the image. There is a wealth of detail in the dark shadows that can be recovered in post-processing; not so much in overexposed highlights."

In addition to stunning landscape images, photographers may also submit photos of wildlife, plants and people enjoying wild spaces and places throughout Oregon's desert landscape. Contributors will be entered into a drawing for a stay at Summer Lake Hot Springs.

The beautiful calendar is a great conservation tool for ONDA, showcasing stunning wild places where a picture is truly worth a thousand words.

See the ONDA website for submission details.

Onda.org
Questions: contact Lace Thornberg, lace@onda.org



Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Crazy 8: A Primer on Delta-8 THC
Wellness Hits the Road
High Desert Music Hall Offers Indoor Music for Redmond
Chill Out
The Pride Must Go On
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
High Desert Museum Virtual Event: Nature’s Best Hope

Staff Pick
High Desert Museum Virtual Event: Nature’s Best Hope

Wed., June 9, 12-1:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Go Here

More by Damian Fagan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 9- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation