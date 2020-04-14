 Opening the State: When's the Date? | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 14, 2020 News » Local News

Opening the State: When's the Date? 

Gov. Kate Brown discusses prerequisites for gradually lifting stay-home orders

By
Gov. Kate Brown called a press conference Tuesday to introduce a framework for re-opening the economy—one based on “science and facts,” she said.

But, those looking for a solid end date or an exact metric that would signal that the coast is clear left disappointed.

click image Gov. Kate Brown describes a number of conditions that must be met before opening up Oregon's economy. These include PPE supplies, more testing, more contact tracing, isolation plans and plans for people without homes and people that live in nursing homes. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE - OREGON PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via YouTube - Oregon Public Health Division Channel
  • Gov. Kate Brown describes a number of conditions that must be met before opening up Oregon's economy. These include PPE supplies, more testing, more contact tracing, isolation plans and plans for people without homes and people that live in nursing homes.

Instead Brown outlined a number of “prerequisites” that must be achieved before easing stay-at-home orders:

  • Demonstrate slowed growth of COVID-19
  • Stock an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Increase testing capacity
  • Increased hospital capacity in the event of a surge
  • Implement a robust system of contact tracing and investigation
  • Implement an  effective quarantine and isolation program
  • Create a strategy for nursing homes
  • Help people without homes stay protected from coronavirus


“While we have to be careful, we also cannot stand still,” Brown said. “We all know this is a global problem and leaders across the world are struggling with how to approach this…. A shuttering of the economy at this scale has never happened before.”

Moving forward, Brown said she will work with leaders across the state—as well as public health experts—to define best practices for different industries including restaurants, retail operations and beauty salons. This could include additional guidelines for how services are delivered: More PPE requirements and Plexiglas dividers at the register were a few examples.

It will be slower than anyone would want. - Gov. Kate Brown click to tweet

After the last Great Recession, recovery throughout the economy was uneven, Brown said. People in rural areas and people of color did not necessarily bounce back.

“Our efforts at re-opening Oregon must reflect this reality," Brown said. "[We will] get Oregon back to work in a smart and deliberative fashion that keeps us moving forward instead of moving backward. It will be slower than anyone would want.”

Concrete numbers and plans? Not now.


Members of the press pushed for more details during the briefing: How much PPE will the state collect before re-opening the economy? How many days without COVID-19-related deaths does Oregon need to have in a row? Brown declined to provide exact numbers, but said Oregon is using its own framework that is still in development.

click image Oregon epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger talks testing and contact tracing alongside Gov. Brown at today's press conference, wearing his signature bow tie. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE - OREGON PUBLIC HEALTH DIVISION CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via YouTube - Oregon Public Health Division Channel
  • Oregon epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger talks testing and contact tracing alongside Gov. Brown at today's press conference, wearing his signature bow tie.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist, said Oregon needs to ramp up testing and contact tracing, but did not provide exact details on what the state is doing to reach these goals.

“PPE is becoming more available, but not nearly as much as Oregon wants,” Sidelinger said. “Right now we are doing 7,000-8,000 tests a week in Oregon… We anticipate 15,000 tests a week [in the future].”

Brown said that adults in custody in Oregon jails have been making masks at a rate of 3,000-4,000 a day, and other Oregon companies have also made the switch to producing PPE which is increasing the overall supply statewide.

The West Coast alliance


As announced Monday, Brown plans to coordinate the release of stay-home orders with Washington and California and is working with Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Washington) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) on guidelines. But that doesn’t mean Oregon’s restrictions will lift on the same day as the other states. Currently, Brown has not set an end date to the state’s stay-at-home order, though Washington’s is scheduled for May 4.

The leaders of the three West Coast states have received praise from epidemiologists and East Coast media outlets for their early action and overall handling of the crisis—especially compared to the delayed action that caused massive infections in epicenters like New York City. All three West Coast states donated extra ventilators to cities on the East Coast. As of April 11, New York had 8,627 COVID-19 related deaths, compared with 598 in California, 483 in Washington and 48 in Oregon, according to The New York Times.

Brown issued the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order on March 23, the same day as Washington, and four days after California.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Tenants and Landlords “In It Together” For Now

    Tenants and Landlords “In It Together” For Now

    Gov. Brown banned evictions for nonpayment during the coronavirus crisis. Many local tenants still made rent April 1—but May’s rent may be a challenge.
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Apr 13, 2020
  • Pandemic Gardening

    Pandemic Gardening

    Fear of leaving the house and a desire for reliable food sources is spurring backyard gardens in Bend and across the U.S.
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Apr 12, 2020
  • Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Buying A House in a Pandemic

    Low interest rates, less competition between buyers and a looming metropolitan exodus makes now a good time to buy a house, realtors say
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Apr 10, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation