 Orchard West: The Bendite's Bend | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 23, 2022 News » Local News

Orchard West: The Bendite's Bend 

A welcoming area where renters outnumber owners and gardeners come to play

By

Visit the Orchard District and you’re likely to see a colorful sign or two, and among them, a sign that reads, “We love our diverse and welcoming neighborhood”—a sign also visible in Spanish. Orchard is the most racially diverse neighborhood in Bend, with twice as many Black residents, three times as many Latinx residents and more millennials than other parts of the city, according to the Orchard District Neighborhood Association. People here enjoy a close—but not too close—proximity to downtown, a local, neighborhood-y feel and plenty of parks, including the very-visible Pilot Butte, and Hollinshead Park, my personal favorite spot to take the dogs off-leash or to watch the sprawling community garden bloom. Gardeners, take note: Orchard is named for a doomed experiment at turning the area into a commercial orchard, due to its warmer temperatures compared to other parts of town. That commercial experiment failed, but the micro-climate “banana belt” remains.

click to enlarge The hike up Pilot Butte can be a haul, but it never gets old. - COURTESY OREGON STATE PARKS
  • Courtesy Oregon State Parks
  • The hike up Pilot Butte can be a haul, but it never gets old.

Neighborhood Greenways on NE 6th Avenue and NE Jones Road are places to find the district’s residents walking, biking or otherwise getting out of their cars—a priority for people in the area, according to a recent neighborhood association survey. The recent addition of the food cart pod, Midtown Yacht Club, along with a host of family-owned cafes and shops, make this area feel welcoming, less hustle-bustle and more “local,” in my opinion, than some other parts of Bend. Read: Fewer decked-out Mercedes Sprinters; more VW Westfalias. 

Neighborhood / Area:
The Orchard District is located in the central northeast part of Bend, part of the area often referred to as Midtown. The boundaries are generally between Pilot Butte, the railroad and US 97 Parkway, Franklin Avenue, and Butler Market Road.

Who Lives Here:
According to the 2018 census the population in the Orchard District is primarily couples with no children. Median income of 55k.

Housing Stock:
3-bedroom single family homes primarily built in the 50’s/70’s. Larger lots.

Median Sales Price:
$515k on an upward trend (44% increase since 2021)

Reasons Why People Move Here:
Dubbed the most affordable neighborhood in Bend, young couples looking to start their families are attracted to the affordability, older “fixer-upper” homes on larger lots. 

Parks:
Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Hollinshead Park (Community Garden) and Stover.

Public Schools:
Juniper Elementary, Ensworth Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle School, Bend Senior High School and Mountain View High School

Report summary provide by:
Kimberly Krueger, My Lucky House


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • No Farms Without Water

    No Farms Without Water

    Farmers in Jefferson County face a second summer of severe drought and less access to water from the Deschutes
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Jul 15, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Onesie Pub Crawl

Onesie Pub Crawl - The Commons Cafe & Taproom

Thu., Feb. 24, 4-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2022

Best of the Nest 2022

Vote for your favorite local family friendly businesses in Central Oregon!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation