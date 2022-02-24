Orchard West: The Bendite's Bend 

Visit the Orchard District and you’re likely to see a colorful sign or two, and among them, a sign that reads, “We love our diverse and welcoming neighborhood”—a sign also visible in Spanish. Orchard is the most racially diverse neighborhood in Bend, with twice as many Black residents, three times as many Latinx residents and more millennials than other parts of the city, according to the Orchard District Neighborhood Association. People here enjoy a close—but not too close—proximity to downtown, a local, neighborhood-y feel and plenty of parks, including the very-visible Pilot Butte, and Hollinshead Park, my personal favorite spot to take the dogs off-leash or to watch the sprawling community garden bloom. Gardeners, take note: Orchard is named for a doomed experiment at turning the area into a commercial orchard, due to its warmer temperatures compared to other parts of town. That commercial experiment failed, but the micro-climate “banana belt” remains.



click to enlarge Courtesy Oregon State Parks

The hike up Pilot Butte can be a haul, but it never gets old.

Neighborhood Greenways on NE 6th Avenue and NE Jones Road are places to find the district’s residents walking, biking or otherwise getting out of their cars—a priority for people in the area, according to a recent neighborhood association survey. The recent addition of the food cart pod, Midtown Yacht Club, along with a host of family-owned cafes and shops, make this area feel welcoming, less hustle-bustle and more “local,” in my opinion, than some other parts of Bend. Read: Fewer decked-out Mercedes Sprinters; more VW Westfalias.