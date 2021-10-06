 Oregon Celebrates Its First Official Indigenous Peoples' Day | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 06, 2021 Culture » Culture Features

Oregon Celebrates Its First Official Indigenous Peoples' Day 

A bill passed in 2021 makes Oregon the 11th state to designate the day to honor native people

By

On June 1, Gov. Kate Brown signed HB 2526 into law, making Oregon the 11th state in the union to designate an Indigenous Peoples' Day. The second Monday of October—earlier designated as Columbus Day in many places around the United States—is now officially Indigenous Peoples' Day in Oregon. That day falls on Oct. 11 this year. In 1989, South Dakota became the first state to do away with Columbus Day in favor of what it calls Native American Day.

COCC&#39;s 2018 Salmon Bake event. - COURTESY COCC
  • Courtesy COCC
  • COCC's 2018 Salmon Bake event.

The Oregon bill "recognizes and acknowledges the significant contributions to this state of Oregon's nine federally recognized tribal nations, as well as those of many Native Americans from tribal nations across the country, and commits to greater access and opportunity for continued contribution by Indigenous People."

The bill also underlines that Oregon does not formally recognize Columbus Day.

"Whereas Christopher Columbus, a man who is known to have "discovered" the Americas, came upon land that was already inhabited by Indigenous People, his historically cited contributions being either inaccurate or facially not worthy of celebrating," the language of the bill reads.

Among the bill's chief sponsors was Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-OR43), the second Native person to serve in the Oregon state legislature. Twenty-nine other legislators sponsored the bill, including Bend's Rep. Jason Kropf (D-OR54). Other Central Oregon legislators including Rep. Jack Zika (R-OR53) and Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) voted in favor of the bill.

“The purpose of a land acknowledgement is to recognize and pay respect to the original inhabitants of a specific region. It is an opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation to those whose territory you exist in.”—From COCC’s land acknowledgement tweet this

Indigenous Peoples' Day events

Locally, Central Oregon Community College is among the organizations planning events to mark the day.

"For our inaugural Indigenous Peoples' Day at COCC, we're featuring some incredible learning opportunities and forums for opening dialogue," said Christy Walker, director of the college's diversity and inclusion program. 

On Mon., Oct. 11 at 9 am, COCC will kick off the day with a virtual land-acknowledgement led by Native American Program Coordinator Michelle Cary, of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation. Cary will discuss why acknowledging the historical occupants of lands is important, and how COCC developed its own land acknowledgement over the course of a year.

After acknowledging that COCC sits on the original homelands of the Wasq'u (Wasco) and Tana'nma (Warm Springs) people, the college's land acknowledgement states, "To acknowledge someone is to say, 'I see you. You are significant.' The purpose of a land acknowledgement is to recognize and pay respect to the original inhabitants of a specific region. It is an opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation to those whose territory you exist in."

At noon on Oct. 11, COCC World Languages Instructor Gabriann Hall of the Klamath Tribes will lead a talk in Wille Hall covering the facts and fiction surrounding Christopher Columbus from a Native perspective. Later, the talk will shift to the contributions of indigenous people and current issues for Native communities. Later in the day, from 4 to 5 pm in Wille Hall, Native American College Prep Coordinator Kelsey Freeman will present a workshop titled "Incorporating Indigenous Perspectives in the Classroom." The day will end with the 5:30 pm presentation of a short documentary titled "The Columbus Controversy," with a follow-up discussion moderated by Cary of the Native American program.

COCC Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Mon. Oct. 11
More information at cocc.edu


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Climate Proofing Recreational Gear
Letters to the Editor 10/07/21
Winter Sports On A Warmer Earth
Power Pond
Car-Free Recreation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon Cosplay Convention

Central Oregon Cosplay Convention - Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Fri., Oct. 8, 10 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Car-Free Recreation

    Car-Free Recreation

    COVID and the climate are the perfect storm for increasing interest in bike touring
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • Metolius Chai, Certified Organic

    Metolius Chai, Certified Organic

    The company received word in September that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had officially certified its chai
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • New Restaurant at The Oxford

    New Restaurant at The Oxford

    Roam offers a variety of urban-organic dishes made from locally sourced foods
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 6-13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation