Who needs sleep when you have adrenaline pumping through the veins and a trail guided by moonlight while competing in a mountain bike race? If staying up all night and riding a bike on dirt trails sounds like your kind of thing then the 2022 Oregon 24/12 mountain bike relay race is right up your alley. Folks come for the challenge and the race, but return because of the good vibes and community that is kindled at sufferfests such as this.



click to enlarge Courtesy Dylan Stoddard

The 24/12 race consists of a course that loops through some of the most recognizable trails in Central Oregon, and asks racers to either compete in a full 24-hour race or a toned down 12-hour race. Starting at Wanoga Sno Park, riders will head through the Tiddlywinks trail, down to Kiwa Butte and Dinah-Moe Humm trail then up through various forest roads back to the start. The loop is 11 miles, with 70% of the trail being single-track. Teams can have a total of two to 10 riders with varying entrance fees based on team size. Camping is included if you choose to sleep in the dirt at Wanoga.

For those who eat and breathe type-2 fun, ditch a relay team and compete in the race solo. Winners of the solo category will have the opportunity to take home a cash purse of $1,000 for the full 24-hour race, or $500 for the 12-hour race. And $100 is up for those who complete the fastest lap time in the male and female categories.

2022 Oregon Mountain Bike Race

July 10-11, 9am-9pm

Wanoga Sno Park

Cascade Lakes Highway

$125-$700